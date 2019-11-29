Texas Tech starts fast, Texas storms back to make things interesting at halftime of sloppy game in Austin

Texas must have really enjoyed that turkey on Thanksgiving because it certainly took a while before the Longhorns were able to rid themselves of tryptophan and wake up to play their Black Friday game against in-state rival Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders started quickly before the home side got back into things in Austin, with the burnt orange taking a 28-21 lead into the halftime break.

Keying the UT offensive attack was not surprisingly QB Sam Ehlinger, who has been the focal point of the team all season long amid a litany of injuries. The signal-caller put up 218 yards and a touchdown through the air while notching 64 more on the ground to go with a short run into the end zone as well. Roschon Johnson chipped in with 52 additional rushing yards and a touchdown while Daniel Jones crossed the goal line as well for a team that averaged nearly six yards a carry.

Despite playing through some cold and rainy weather elements, Texas Tech took the opposite approach by going to the air and attacking a banged up secondary down the field on nearly every play. Jett Duffey tossed two touchdowns for 232 yards — the bulk of which went to KeSean Carter (125 yards, 1 TD) and Erik Ezukanma (63 yards, 1 TD). Star wideout T.J. Vasher had a quiet first half numbers-wise with just three catches but he came close to several huge plays and looked like the best player on the field for the Red Raiders as he hopes to torment Texas one more time in his career.

The Longhorns are not out of the woods yet in this one as Tech is both fighting hard and taking advantage of all those weak spots on defense. It should make for a fun finish as both sides try to wrap up their regular seasons on a high note.