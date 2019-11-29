Texas Tech starts fast, Texas storms back to make things interesting at halftime of sloppy game in Austin

Texas must have really enjoyed that turkey on Thanksgiving because it certainly took a while before the Longhorns were able to rid themselves of tryptophan and wake up to play their Black Friday game against in-state rival Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders started quickly before the home side got back into things in Austin, with the burnt orange taking a 28-21 lead into the halftime break.
Keying the UT offensive attack was not surprisingly QB Sam Ehlinger, who has been the focal point of the team all season long amid a litany of injuries. The signal-caller put up 218 yards and a touchdown through the air while notching 64 more on the ground to go with a short run into the end zone as well. Roschon Johnson chipped in with 52 additional rushing yards and a touchdown while Daniel Jones crossed the goal line as well for a team that averaged nearly six yards a carry.
Despite playing through some cold and rainy weather elements, Texas Tech took the opposite approach by going to the air and attacking a banged up secondary down the field on nearly every play. Jett Duffey tossed two touchdowns for 232 yards — the bulk of which went to KeSean Carter (125 yards, 1 TD) and Erik Ezukanma (63 yards, 1 TD). Star wideout T.J. Vasher had a quiet first half numbers-wise with just three catches but he came close to several huge plays and looked like the best player on the field for the Red Raiders as he hopes to torment Texas one more time in his career.
The Longhorns are not out of the woods yet in this one as Tech is both fighting hard and taking advantage of all those weak spots on defense. It should make for a fun finish as both sides try to wrap up their regular seasons on a high note.
After becoming a trendy pick to win the Big Ten West this season, Nebraska instead finds themselves right back where they were in Year 1 of Scott Frost’s continuing rebuild of his alma mater.
The Cornhuskers had a chance late in the second half but couldn’t close the deal on an elusive sixth win, falling to Iowa 27-24 on Black Friday thanks to a Keith Duncan game-winning field goal with just one tick left on the clock.
The final three points, which were drilled right down the middle from 48 yards out, came thanks to an impressive drive to get into position for it by QB Nate Stanley. Though the signal-caller was just mediocre passing the ball (11/24, 99 yards, 1 INT) for the most part, he delivered some huge throws down the field in showing off some impressive arm strength and overcoming a few questionable calls down the stretch from officials.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette was the real star of the show for the Hawkeyes either way, netting a 45 yard touchdown run off a sweep and returning a kickoff to the house in the first half alone. Add in Tyler Goodson’s 116 yards rushing and a touchdown and the team did just enough to avoid blowing a two-score lead at the start of the third quarter.
Nebraska did seem like a very different squad during that second half comeback but never did find the kind of consistency their head coach has preached in recent months. Starting quarterback Adrian Martinez threw for 50 yards (one pick) and rushed for 44 more but was replaced for several series by backup Luke McCaffrey, who threw a strike for a 39 yard touchdown pass and appeared to have the team in position to go to overtime before the Blackshirt defense let them down.
As a result, Iowa notched their fifth straight win over the Huskers and ended their season at 5-7 to deny a bowl trip for the third straight year. Big Red has been one of the more disappointing teams in the country in 2019 and the Hawkeyes really twisted the knife in that statement by confirming it on a real Black Friday in Lincoln.
The Apple Cup is always a high-flying, interesting affair between Washington and Washington State and this year’s edition appears to be no different.
The Huskies made a number of adjustments in the second quarter to help clamp down on their in-state rivals and take a 21-10 halftime lead in a game that both sides would love to have in order to put a positive spin on a pair of disappointing seasons.
Playing his first Cup game, Seattle area native Jacob Eason looked pretty sharp in throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown while sneaking in another across the goal line as well. He was UW’s offense for the most part in the half, finding Mackey Award candidate Hunter Bryant and wideout Terrell Bynum for some big plays on an afternoon where running the ball (28 total yards) was hard to find success.
Likewise, the Cougs did most of their damage through the air. Anthony Gordon continued his march toward a 5,000 yard season with 166 yards in the half (plus one pick) on a whopping 30 attempts. Max Borghi was an all-purpose threat with a short rushing touchdown and seven receptions for 50 yards as well.
The Huskies have owned the series for the most part since Mike Leach took over in Pullman and it looks like that will be the case again if they can’t turn things around after the halftime break the way things are trending.
No. 18 Memphis leads No. 19 Cincinnati 20-17 at the half at the Liberty Bowl, putting the Tigers halfway to their goal — of hosting Cincinnati again for the AAC Championship next Saturday. Cincinnati (10-1, 7-0 AAC) has already clinched the East Division, while a win would hand Memphis (10-1, 6-1 AAC) the West championship and home field for next week’s title game.
Memphis opened the game perfectly, as Chris Claybrooks took the opening kickoff 94 yards back for a touchdown. After a Cincinnati field goal, the Tigers moved 77 yards in sevens snaps and took a 14-3 lead on a 9-yard Brady White pass to Kedarian Jones at the 7:24 mark of the first quarter.
The Tigers then forced a four-and-out and moved back inside the Bearcat red zone, but the drive stalled and Mike Norvell settled for a 34-yard Riley Patterson field goal, pushing the Memphis lead to 17-3 after the first quarter.
But then Cincinnati answered, launching drives of 12 and 14 plays that traveled 85 and 80 yards and consumed 11 and a half minutes of clock. Ben Bryant‘s 4-yard pass to Leonard Taylor pulled the ‘Cats within 17-10 at the 12:36 mark of the second quarter, and Michael Warren II‘s 3-yard run with 2:54 left in the first half tied the game.
Memphis struck back quickly, though, as White found Damonte Coxie for a 54-yard gain that took the ball from the Memphis 36-yard line to the Cincinnati 10, but the drive moved no further and the Tigers settled for a second short Patterson field goal.
White closed the half 7-of-13 for 146 yards and a touchdown, while Bryant was 14-of-19 for 129 yards and a score. Cincinnati out-rushed Memphis, 103-80.
Cincinnati will receive to open the second half.
Boise State quarterback Jaylon Henderson continues to be serving the Broncos offense well as he got the start once again for the Mountain West Mountain Division champions on Friday at Colorado State. Behind a couple of touchdown passes, the Broncos own a 21-14 lead on Colorado State in the regular-season finale in snowy Fort Collins.
Colorado State opened the game with a touchdown drive to take an early lead on the Broncos. Jaylen Thomas ended the drive with a short touchdown run for the early score and lead. The Rams did all of their damage on the drive on first and second downs and did not face a third down the entire drive.
Boise State tied the game up on a touchdown drive that was given new life thanks to a penalty on the Colorado State special teams unit. After the defense held the Broncos to a supposed three-and-out, a running into the kicker penalty on the Rams gave the Broncos a free first down. Boise State took its first lead of the game following an interception by Tyreque Jones, the first mistake of the game by Rams quarterback Patrick O’Brien on the first play of the ensuing possession. Henderson, who started at quarterback for Boise State once again in place of Hank Bachmeier, completed a five-tard pass to CT Thomas for the go-ahead score.
Colorado State tied the game on their next possession with a 12-play drive spanning 81 yards. O’Brien tossed the game-tying touchdown to Warren Jackson to even the score at 14-14, but the Broncos had an answer on the offense’s next time on the field. A 14-play drive was capped by a second touchdown pass by Henderson, this time to Tyreque Jones from three yards out. Boise State defensive star Curtis Weaver picked off a pass he tipped at the line of scrimmage late in the first half to give the offense a chance to tack on an extra score before halftime. The Broncos had to settle for a field goal by Eric Sachse for a 10-point lead.
The crowd is rather sparse for this game. On top of Colorado State not being able to qualify for a bowl game, it being the day after Thanksgiving, and 15 inches snow filling a majority of the stands in Canvas Stadium, there isn’t much of a home-field advantage in place as Colorado State looks for a significant upset in the Group of Five picture. But the Rams are still hanging with the Broncos and will have a shot in the second half.