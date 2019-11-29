Virginia snaps lengthy losing streak to Virginia Tech, will face Clemson in ACC title game

For the first time this season and the first time since 2017, Virginia Tech entered a game ranked in the College Football Playoff Top 25. Unfortunately for the Hokies, it didn’t serve as a harbinger of good things to come.

With the ACC Coastal on the line, Tech (5-2 in conference play entering the game) and rival Virginia (5-2) traded jabs throughout a back and forth second half as the Cavaliers threw the one-two knockout punch late in a wild 39-30 win. With the game tied at 30-all late in the fourth — the fourth tie of the half, incidentally — a Brian Delaney field goal from 48 yards out gave the Cavaliers the lead with 1:23 remaining; a sack, the third straight on the ensuing possession, of Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone resulted in a fumble that was recovered by UVa.’s Eli Hanback for the game-clinching touchdown.

The win is the Cavaliers’ first in the rivalry since November of 2003, a streak of 15 straight losses that was snapped in Charlottesville Saturday afternoon.

Just as important, it also means that Virginia wins the ACC Coastal, putting them in the ACC championship game against No. 3 Clemson next weekend. It wil mark the first-ever appearance in the title tilt for the Cavaliers.

Amazingly enough, UVa. is also the seventh different Coastal team to win the division the last seven years. In that same span, just two Atlantic teams, Clemson and Florida State, have won that division.

The Coastal also hasn’t been the home of a conference champion since Virginia Tech beat Florida State in 2010.

As has been the case for most of the 2019 season, Virginia’s division-clinching win was fueled by the right arm and legs of Bryce Perkins. The senior quarterback passed for 311 yards, his third 300-yard game of the season, and a touchdown as well ran for 164 yards and another two scores, with nearly 140 of those yards coming in a first half that saw the Cavaliers take a 13-6 lead into the halftime locker room.

For Tech, this loss marked the final regular-season game for defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who is retiring after 33 seasons at the school.