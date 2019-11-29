Washington clamps down to take halftime lead over Wazzu in the Apple Cup

The Apple Cup is always a high-flying, interesting affair between Washington and Washington State and this year’s edition appears to be no different.

The Huskies made a number of adjustments in the second quarter to help clamp down on their in-state rivals and take a 21-10 halftime lead in a game that both sides would love to have in order to put a positive spin on a pair of disappointing seasons.

Playing his first Cup game, Seattle area native Jacob Eason looked pretty sharp in throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown while sneaking in another across the goal line as well. He was UW’s offense for the most part in the half, finding Mackey Award candidate Hunter Bryant and wideout Terrell Bynum for some big plays on an afternoon where running the ball (28 total yards) was hard to find success.

Likewise, the Cougs did most of their damage through the air. Anthony Gordon continued his march toward a 5,000 yard season with 166 yards in the half (plus one pick) on a whopping 30 attempts. Max Borghi was an all-purpose threat with a short rushing touchdown and seven receptions for 50 yards as well.

The Huskies have owned the series for the most part since Mike Leach took over in Pullman and it looks like that will be the case again if they can’t turn things around after the halftime break the way things are trending.