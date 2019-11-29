Washington locks down Wazzu for seventh-straight Apple Cup victory

To say it’s been a disappointing regular season on Montlake is an understatement but no matter what you want to discuss about Chris Petersen’s team this year, at least they ended it on a high note.

Washington clamped down once again on Washington State’s high-flying Air Raid attack and broke out more than a few big plays of their own in netting a seventh-straight victory in the Apple Cup 31-13 on Friday afternoon in Seattle.

Playing in his first game of the series, hometown hero Jacob Eason came out firing to throw for 244 yards and a touchdown while also sneaking it in across the goal line early in the contest. Tight end Hunter Bryant was unsurprisingly the top target when dropping back to pass, with the Mackey Award finalist hauling in six for 96 yards. Teammate Terrell Bynum was the only one to find the end zone through the air however, adding two other catches to wind up with 77 yards receiving.

Salvon Ahmed (85 yards) and Richard Newton (17 yards) both paced a below-average output on the ground though the latter did manage two touchdowns.

Other than that, the Huskies defense mostly were the stars of the show. They recorded five sacks and forced two fumbles (recovering one) plus a pair of interceptions. They held the vaunted Wazzu passing game far below their normal stats in just about every category too, including 31 yards rushing and “just” 308 passing for QB Anthony Gordon on 62 attempts.

The lone offensive highlight for the Cougs otherwise might have been Max Borghi netting a rushing touchdown (plus 50 yards) to go with his 58 yards on 12 catches out of the backfield but otherwise there wasn’t much to write home about for the visitors from Pullman. Mike Leach still has not beaten his counterpart on the other sideline and the program itself hasn’t mustered up a victory in Seattle since 2007 too.

Those are both streaks that make Washington fans quite happy and allows them to wait for a bowl game destination in a much better mood despite not finishing the regular season with the record they would have hoped for coming into 2019.