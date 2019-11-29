With loss to West Virginia, TCU won’t be bowling for just third time in Gary Patterson’s 19 seasons

When it comes to college football, one of the near-certainties in life is a Gary Patterson-coached squad going bowling. This season, though, will be decidedly different.
Entering Week 14 as a 13½ favorite over West Virginia, TCU exited as a 20-17 loser thanks in very large part to a late Mountaineers’ touchdown that culminated a drive greatly aided by a pair of boneheaded Horned Frogs penalties to keep the possession alive. Jarret Doege connected with Isaiah Esdale from 35 yards out with 2:10 left in the fourth quarter on said drive for what proved to be the game-winner.
TCU actually had two more possessions to at least tie the game and send it into overtime, but, as had been the case throughout, the Horned Frogs’ offense was unable to muster much of anything.
Defenses dominated the day on both sides, with the two teams combining for just 541 yards of offense — 297 for TCU, 244 for WVU. The two quarterbacks combined for five interceptions — three for Doege, two for Max Duggan — while the teams posted a shared 80.2 passer rating.
The loss drops the Horned Frogs to 5-7 on the season, meaning the school won’t be playing in a bowl game for the first time since 2013. This will mark the third time in Patterson’s 19 full seasons that TCU won’t be bowling at season’s end, the other being in 2004.
For WVU, the win improved them to 5-7 in the first-year under Neal Brown. Coming off an eight-win 2018 season for the Mountaineers, Brown’s five wins are the fewest for a first-year head coach since Rich Rodriguez went 3-8 in 2001.
RichRod, of course, went on to win 57 games the next six seasons before hightailing it out of Morgantown for Ann Arbor.
There has been speculation that Mike Leach could be an option as the next head coach at Arkansas. The question is, if the Pirate’s skin is this thin in the Pac-12, how would he survive in the ultra-competitive spotlight that is SEC football?
Friday evening, Washington had little problem in dropping rival Washington State in a 31-13 win. It was the Huskies’ seventh straight win in the Apple Cup, and Leach’s seventh straight loss in the rivalry after claiming a win in his first season with the Cougars.
Following the latest loss in the rivalry, the postgame press conference featured a heated exchange (on Leach’s end) between the coach and a member of the media to whom Leach referred to as a “sanctimonious troll.”
From the Seattle Times:
Mike, this is the seventh year in a row they’ve gotten you, and they haven’t been really close games. How frustrating is it to keep coming up like this?
“Well it’s frustrating. I do find this part of it interesting, though. You guys rank their recruiting class in the top 10, then you’re always surprised when they win. So I think that maybe that would have a little something to do with it.”
So you’re not supposed to beat teams that have higher-ranked recruiting classes?
“Well, we certainly have before. We didn’t win this one. And I don’t care to have a big discussion with you on it because I don’t really care what you think—”
Mike, you’re playing with nine—
“—you run your little column and stuff like some sanctimonious troll, where you’ve never been fair or even-handed with us, so I really don’t care what you think. OK, go ahead, because you’re going to write some really nasty stuff like you always do. And I don’t know which Coug way back when did something that offended you, but I don’t really care about that either. If you can live your little meager life in your hole and write nasty things and that makes you feel even, you go right ahead.”
Just spitballing here, by I don’t think that the scrutiny that comes with an SEC job would be Leach’s cup of tea.
On the other hand, the press conferences would be glorious, so there’s that as well.
They may be the fourth team in the running (or third after today’s results), but No. 25 Appalachian State (11-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) did what it needed to make sure they remain in the conversation for a spot in the Cotton Bowl. The top team in the Sun Belt took care of business in their regular-season finale with a 48-13 victory at Troy (5-7, 3-5 Sun Belt). the loss by Troy eliminates the Trojans from bowl eligibility this season, while Appalachian State will play for a conference title next week with hopes of potentially wiggling into the Cotton Bowl as the highest-ranked Group of Five champion.
Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas had a five-touchdown day with four touchdown passes (to go with 326 yards on 28-of-34 passing) and one more on the ground in the blowout road victory. Thomas Hennigan was the go-to receiver with 11 receptions for 140 yards, while Malik Williams hauled in two of the touchdown passes. Appalachian State’s defense gave up some yards and plays to Troy, but the Trojans managed just five third-down conversions in 15 attempts, and Appalachian State out-gained Troy 522-339 (Appalachian State was an efficient 10-of-13 on third down). Troy picked up just 35 rushing yards in the game on 21 attempts.
Appalachian State will now begin preparing for the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game next week against Louisiana. A win will be necessary to keep any hopes of playing in the Cotton Bowl, but the Mountaineers will likely need a considerable amount of help as well. The Sun Belt Conference Championship Game will be played at 12 PM ET next Saturday, which means Appalachian State will do some scoreboard watching if they manage to top Louisiana next week.
The Sun Belt Conference has confirmed Appalachian State will host the game.
The Mountaineers will need Cincinnati to win at Memphis in next week’s American Athletic Conference championship game in the middle of the afternoon, but even then the fate may be left in the hands of the selection committee, and both AAC contenders may finish ahead of Appalachian State anyway. Appalachian State would also need some help from Hawaii, who will look to score a big upset at Boise State. The Broncos, like Memphis and Cincinnati, entered the week ranked ahead of Appalachian State and it’s still possible all three remain in front of the Mountaineers when the next College Football Playoff rankings are released on Tuesday night.
The bottom line for Appalachian State is just win next week and then let the rest of the pieces fall where they may. It may be a bit of a long shot, but the hopes and dreams will live on for one more week at the very least.
To say it’s been a disappointing regular season on Montlake is an understatement but no matter what you want to discuss about Chris Petersen’s team this year, at least they ended it on a high note.
Washington clamped down once again on Washington State’s high-flying Air Raid attack and broke out more than a few big plays of their own in netting a seventh-straight victory in the Apple Cup 31-13 on Friday afternoon in Seattle.
Playing in his first game of the series, hometown hero Jacob Eason came out firing to throw for 244 yards and a touchdown while also sneaking it in across the goal line early in the contest. Tight end Hunter Bryant was unsurprisingly the top target when dropping back to pass, with the Mackey Award finalist hauling in six for 96 yards. Teammate Terrell Bynum was the only one to find the end zone through the air however, adding two other catches to wind up with 77 yards receiving.
Salvon Ahmed (85 yards) and Richard Newton (17 yards) both paced a below-average output on the ground though the latter did manage two touchdowns.
Other than that, the Huskies defense mostly were the stars of the show. They recorded five sacks and forced two fumbles (recovering one) plus a pair of interceptions. They held the vaunted Wazzu passing game far below their normal stats in just about every category too, including 31 yards rushing and “just” 308 passing for QB Anthony Gordon on 62 attempts.
The lone offensive highlight for the Cougs otherwise might have been Max Borghi netting a rushing touchdown (plus 50 yards) to go with his 58 yards on 12 catches out of the backfield but otherwise there wasn’t much to write home about for the visitors from Pullman. Mike Leach still has not beaten his counterpart on the other sideline and the program itself hasn’t mustered up a victory in Seattle since 2007 too.
Those are both streaks that make Washington fans quite happy and allows them to wait for a bowl game destination in a much better mood despite not finishing the regular season with the record they would have hoped for coming into 2019.