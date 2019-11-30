Conference USA championship is set with FAU to host UAB

With most of the division races rather simply to figure out on the last weekend of college football’s regular season, Conference USA was anything but simple. But, as the dust settled on the Conference USA schedule on Saturday, a championship game matchup has been formed. FAU will face UAB next week, with FAU serving as the host for the Conference USA championship game.

Both FAU and UAB needed wins to clinch their respective divisions on Saturday. After Marshall defeated FIU in overtime, FAU needed to top Southern Miss in order to clinch the Conference USA East Division (a loss would have handed the division to Marshall). The loss by Southern Miss also made the Conference USA West easier to figure out. A three-team race entering the weekend between Southern Miss, UAB and Louisiana Tech was reduced to a two-team battle. With a head-to-head victory in their pocket against Louisiana Tech, all UAB needed to do to take the division was get by North Texas. The Blazers rallied for a 26-21 victory at North Texas to book its return trip to the Conference USA Championship Game.

FAU will host UAB on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

🏆Your 2019 #CUSAFB @RyanTax Championship matchup is set!🏆@UAB_FB is headed to Boca Raton to take on @FAU_Football in a showdown of the last two C-USA Champions! pic.twitter.com/QT7r5BGMRW — Conference USA (@ConferenceUSA) December 1, 2019

This will be a matchup of the last two conference champions, with UAB winning the title in 2018 with a victory over Middle Tennessee and FAU topping North Texas in 2017. For UAB, it will be the second year in a row playing the Conference USA Championship Game on the road. this is the second appearance in the game for each program, and it could be a good one.

Follow @KevinOnCFB