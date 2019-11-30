Conference USA championship is set with FAU to host UAB

With most of the division races rather simply to figure out on the last weekend of college football’s regular season, Conference USA was anything but simple. But, as the dust settled on the Conference USA schedule on Saturday, a championship game matchup has been formed. FAU will face UAB next week, with FAU serving as the host for the Conference USA championship game.
Both FAU and UAB needed wins to clinch their respective divisions on Saturday. After Marshall defeated FIU in overtime, FAU needed to top Southern Miss in order to clinch the Conference USA East Division (a loss would have handed the division to Marshall). The loss by Southern Miss also made the Conference USA West easier to figure out. A three-team race entering the weekend between Southern Miss, UAB and Louisiana Tech was reduced to a two-team battle. With a head-to-head victory in their pocket against Louisiana Tech, all UAB needed to do to take the division was get by North Texas. The Blazers rallied for a 26-21 victory at North Texas to book its return trip to the Conference USA Championship Game.
FAU will host UAB on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. ET.
This will be a matchup of the last two conference champions, with UAB winning the title in 2018 with a victory over Middle Tennessee and FAU topping North Texas in 2017. For UAB, it will be the second year in a row playing the Conference USA Championship Game on the road. this is the second appearance in the game for each program, and it could be a good one.
Halfway home in Stillwater, No. 7 Oklahoma holds a 20-13 lead over No. 21 Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma accepted the ball to open the game and needed only four plays to cover the necessary 78 yards, as Kennedy Brooks rushed for nine yards, Jalen Hurts found Nick Basquine for 23, Brooks rushed for 18 and then Hurts carried the final 28.
Oklahoma State answered by rolling 76 yards in eight snaps, as Chuba Hubbard tied the game with a 3-yard run, his 21st of the season.
After a 42-yard Gabe Brkic field goal put OU back in front, Parnell Motley ripped the ball from OSU receiver Brayden Johnson and returned it to the Sooners’ 44-yard line, where again Hurts and Brooks chugged right through the Oklahoma State defense. This time, Brooks rushed for 18 yards, Hurts hit Lee Morris for 29, and then Basquine tossed to Hurts for a 4-yard Philly Special touchdown, giving OU a 17-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
A field goal apiece later, Oklahoma State moved in prime position to cut their halftime deficit when Dru Brown hit Dillon Stoner for a 42-yard gain on 3rd-and-4 from his own 40, putting the ball in the Sooner red zone with just under two minutes left in the first half. The Cowboys then took their time in an attempt to get a touchdown with no time left, but a Hubbard run on 3rd-and-goal from the 7-yard line went nowhere, and Matt Ammendola‘s 25-yard field goal on the final play of the half pulled the Cowboys within 20-13 at the break — with a chance to tie the game when the game resumes.
Hurts closed the half an easy 7-of-9 passing for 109 yards while rushing for 46 yards and a score and catching another one, while Brooks racked up 82 yards on nine carries.
No. 6 Utah was trudging around with their College Football Playoff and Pac-12 title hopes on the line. Then they unleashed Brant Kuithe.
The Utes tight end helped the team overcome a rather slow start against Colorado on Saturday night to notch a 17-7 halftime lead in chilly Salt Lake City.
Kuithe wound up leading the team in both rushing (44 yards) and receiving (63 yards and two touchdowns) through two quarters as the team eventually got going with 17 unanswered after allowing the Buffs to strike first on the scoreboard. Tyler Hunley, ever efficient as usual, was 9-of-10 for 91 yards and the two TD passes while fellow senior in the backfield Zach Moss was held to only 23 yards rushing following a minor injury sidelined him for a series.
CU quarterback Steven Montez found Brady Russell for the only score in the first quarter on a short touchdown pass before finishing the half with 75 yards. The signal-caller was sacked twice and under pressure on just about every dropback either way as the run game couldn’t get much going for a team that failed to convert a third down.
Still, the Buffs looked far more competitive in the game than the two records would suggest and are carrying the weight of not just their own fan base but USC’s as well. A Utah loss gives the Pac-12 South to the Trojans but, as things stand, that’s not going to be the case if the home squad keeps rolling with the momentum they started to gather as things wore on during a cold night in the Beehive State.
It sure doesn’t look like we are heading to a marathon overtime game this year. No. 2 LSU is blanking Texas A&M 31-0 at halftime in Baton Rouge. Joe Burrow has thrown two touchdown passes in the process as the Tigers are looking to wrap up an undefeated regular season.
LSU got the football to start the game and Clyde Edwards-Helaire gave LSU the early 7-0 lead with a five-yard touchdown run at the end of the drive. LSU made it 14-0 with a touchdown pass from Burrow to Justin Jefferson at the end of an 11-play drive on their next offensive series. Burrow struck again for a 78-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase on the third offensive series, needing just three plays to take a commanding 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Texas A&M finally held LSU out of the end zone on LSU’s fifth possession of the game after LSU accumulated a 28-0 lead, but a field goal gave the Tigers a 31-0 lead, and it doesn’t appear as though there will be much need for LSU to be checking the rearview mirror tonight.
The way this game is going, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron should have an opportunity to rest osme of his key players before preparing for next week’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia.
Not long after Penn State put the finishing touches on a 10-win regular season with a sluggish win against Rutgers, Penn State got some very good news for the 2020 season. Tight end Pat Freiermuth announced he will return to the Nittany Lions for another season.
Freiermuth announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday evening.
“In the past couple weeks, it has come to light that I am able to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft,” Freiermuth said, referring to recent stories confirming he would be eligible for the NFL Draft if he chose to declare early. “After discussing the opportunity with my family, coaches and other loved ones, I have decided to return to Pen State for my junior year.”
“The brotherhood and family atmosphere in this program is something that I am not ready to leave,” Freierrmuth said. “The culture Coach [James Franklin] and the staff have created here is something very special and I love being part of it.”
The return of Freiermuth is a big one for Penn State. Considered one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten, if not the country despite being left off the semifinalist list for the John Mackey Award, Freiermuth had 41 catches for 468 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Nittany Lions, all good for second on the team behind speedy wide receiver KJ Hamler.