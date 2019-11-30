J.K. Dobbins climbs Ohio State all-time rushing list as Buckeyes lead Michigan at halftime

Ohio State already has a spot in next week’s Big Ten championship game locked up, but there is still nothing the Buckeyes would love more than to continue their dominance over their rivals from Michigan (and keep their College Football path as clear as possible). After one half of play, Ohio State is 30 minutes away from extending their winning streak over the Wolverines to eight in a row. Ohio State leads Michigan 28-16 at halftime.
Michigan opened the game with a touchdown drive, pinning Ohio State in its largest deficit of the season (6-0), but a missed extra point by Quinn Nordin allowed Ohio State to take the lead on the ensuing possession. Ohio State has since held the upper hand in the game.
J.K. Dobbins moved up the Ohio State all-time rushing list in the first quarter by slipping past Ezekiel Elliott (3,961 yards) for second all-time in Buckeyes history. Dobbins reached halftime with 4,005 career yards. Only two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin has more all-time rushing yards in Ohio State history than Dobbins, and it will remain that way with Dobbins still 1,500 yards behind Griffin’s 5,589 career yards.
Since Michigan had trouble slowing Dobbins down, perhaps that is why they felt the need to try untying and removing his show at the end of a play (which was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct by the Big Ten officials)…
Dobbins would end up finishing that drive with a short touchdown run to give Ohio State a 21-13 lead on the Wolverines. Ohio State capitalized on a pair of Michigan miscues later in the second quarter. After recovering a Shea Patterson fumble in the red zone, the Buckeyes were forced to punt the ball back to the Wolverines. But an offside penalty on the special teams by Michigan gave the Buckeyes a free first down. Justin Fields immediately went deep t Garrett Wilson for a gain of 47 yards to the Michigan five-yard line, and Dobbins picked up his second touchdown of the game on the next play for a 28-13 lead.
Michigan has certainly found ways to move the football on Ohio State and they have done a terrific job of taking Chase Young out of the game (zero tackles) on the Ohio State defensive line, but mistakes (missed PAT, fumble in red zone, bad penalties, dropped touchdown in the end zone late in the first half by Donovan Peoples-Jones) are just continuing to haunt them. We’ll see if it really comes back to bite them in the second half.
Because of injuries at the position, Lynn Bowden, listed as a wide receiver to start the season, has started the last half of the 2019 campaign at quarterback for Kentucky. In Week 14, Bowden made his biggest impression yet.
In a 45-13 woodshedding of rival Louisville Saturday afternoon, Bowden, one of four finalists for the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player, completed just one of two pass attempts for a meager four yards. Where Bowden did his damage was on the ground, though, as the junior ran for 284 yards and four touchdowns — runs of six, 60, 46, and 32 — on a mere 22 carries.
The yards by Bowden are the most ever in a game for an SEC quarterback.
As a team, the Wildcats ran for a school-record 517 yards, averaging 12.9 yards on its 40 carries.
For Kentucky, the win was its second straight in the Governor’s Cup series. This marks the first time since winning four straight from 2007-10 that the Wildcats have beaten the Cardinals in back-to-back seasons.
Louisville, meanwhile, fell to 7-5 in Scott Satterfield‘s first season, although that’s a significant improvement from the 2-10 record of a year ago.
Another year, another victory against rival South Carolina. No. 3 Clemson (12-0, 8-0 ACC) put the finishing touches on their undefeated regular season by making short work of rival South Carolina (4-8, 3-5 SEC) on Saturday afternoon. Clemson sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for three touchdowns and 295 yards before getting an early rest in the second half.
Lawrence was also a factor in Clemson’s running game. The mobile threat picked up a team-high 66 yards and averaged 8.3 yards per rushing attempt against South Carolina. Clemson also fed the football to their top running back,. Travis Etienne. Etienne scored twice on the ground but was limited to a modest 51 yards on 15 carries. Clemson’s defense was also in top form, limiting South Carolina to just 174 yards of total offense (while Clemson racked up over 500 yards of offense).
The win by Clemson was the sixth in a row by the Tigers over South Carolina. It is the second-longest winning streak by Clemson in the history of the rivalry. Clemson won seven consecutive meetings from 1934 through 1940.
Clemson’s next game will be the ACC Championship Game against Virginia next weekend in Charlotte, NC. Virginia clinched its spot opposing the defending ACC and national champions with a win against Virginia Tech on Friday. Clemson will be a huge favorite in the game as they go for their fifth straight ACC title and with it a fifth striaght appearance in the College Football Playoff. Virginia will be making its first appearance in the ACC Championship Game and will look to play spoiler before the College Football Playoff field is determined.
South Carolina’s future may now be a bit cloudier. A woeful season with just four wins to show for it will mean head coach Will Muschamp will be faced with some tough questions. Although Muschamp has already received the public backing of the athletics director with a commitment to have Muschamp back on the sidelines in 2020, that won’t silence some of the fan response as South Carolina continues to see the distance between the Gamecocks and the top of the SEC East (and Clemson) continue to widen.
There has already been one SEC coaching move made in the midst of Week 14, but there apparently won’t be another down in Stark Vegas.
According to multiple media outlets, it’s expected that Joe Moorhead will return as Mississippi State’s head coach in 2020. There had been speculation that Moorhead could be two-and-done with the Bulldogs, although a lengthy meeting earlier today confirmed that all of the parties involved are satisfied with the current direction of the football program.
For what it’s worth, it would’ve cost the university $9.5 million in the form of a buyout if they had decided to move on from Moorhead.
In two years since replacing Dan Mullen, Moorhead, who had previously been connected to the opening at Rutgers, has gone 14-11 overall and 7-9 in SEC play. This season, those marks were 6-6 and 3-5.
MSU has also won the Egg Bowl in both of Moorhead’s seasons, including a wild home win Thanksgiving Day night.
In Mullen’s last two seasons at MSU before leaving to take the Florida job in November of 2017, the Bulldogs went 14-11.
This certainly isn’t the best of looks for the Hawaii football program.
According to a report from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, one of the newspaper’s photographers is alleging he was physically assaulted by head football coach Nick Rolovich and an unnamed UH staffer during last Saturday’s game against San Diego State. From the Star-Advertiser:
The assault took place toward the end of last Saturday’s game against San Diego State, according to the photographer, Jamm Aquino. Coach Nick Rolovich charged Aquino, swearing at him, and made contact. The UH employee then shoved Aquino to the ground, he said, leaving him with a concussion, a bloody nose and split lower lip as he fell on his camera, and a sore shoulder. A camera lens also was damaged.
After the game, Aquino waited near San Diego State coach Rocky Long to get a photo of the two head coaches shaking hands. As Rolovich approached, he saw Aquino, pointed at him and again began swearing at him, Aquino said.
…
It was during the retreat from the field that Aquino said he was accosted. While UH media guidelines state the media are not allowed on the field, Aquino and other photographers have many times gone onto the field after a game to record victory celebrations, without any objections.
In a statement, the university acknowledged an incident between Rolovich and the photographer had occurred and that the coach had reached out to the individual to apologize.
We are disappointed that a Star-Advertiser photographer violated sideline protocol by entering the field of play Saturday night.
Coach Rolovich acknowledges that he came into physical contact with the photographer as he was attempting to clear the field to avoid being penalized because, with two seconds left on the clock, the game was not over.
Coach Rolovich regrets the situation occurred. He contacted the photographer late Saturday night and apologized.
The university is addressing the situation with Coach Rolovich regarding the matter and will have no further comment.