Jonathan Taylor gives Wisconsin halftime lead at Minnesota

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor caught a pass on a wheel route from Jack Coan and back-peddled his way into the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown late in the second quarter. As a result, Wisconsin owns the halftime lead on Minnesota with the Big Ten West championship on the line. Wisconsin leads Minnesota 10-7 at the break.
The game could not have gotten off to much of a better start for Minnesota. After the defense forced a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Tanner Morgan connected with star wide receiver Rashod Bateman for a 51-yard touchdown on the second snap on offense.
Wisconsin’s best scoring opportunity of the half came about midway through the second quarter. But after a pass from Coan was caught by Quintez Cephus just out of the back of the end zone, Wisconsin had to settle for a field goal to get their first points on the scoreboard.
Minnesota has been forced to punt the ball back to the Badgers on three of four possessions since their early touchdown, and the other possession ended with an interception thrown by Morgan shortly after the Minnesota defense recovered a fumble.
Minnesota has down a solid job preventing Taylor from getting much yardage on the ground, with just 397 yards on 10 carries in the first half. But Taylor ha sstill managed to make a big play to help Wisconsin take a lead into halftime.
This is still anyone’s game, but Wisconsin’s defense has been coming up with a strong showing after the early lapse two plays into the game.