No. 2 LSU in no danger of marathon overtime game against Texas A&M, up 31-0 at half

It sure doesn’t look like we are heading to a marathon overtime game this year. No. 2 LSU is blanking Texas A&M 31-0 at halftime in Baton Rouge. Joe Burrow has thrown two touchdown passes in the process as the Tigers are looking to wrap up an undefeated regular season.

LSU got the football to start the game and Clyde Edwards-Helaire gave LSU the early 7-0 lead with a five-yard touchdown run at the end of the drive. LSU made it 14-0 with a touchdown pass from Burrow to Justin Jefferson at the end of an 11-play drive on their next offensive series. Burrow struck again for a 78-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Marr Chase on the third offensive series, needing just three plays to take a commanding 21-0 lead in the first quarter.

Texas A&M finally held LSU out of the end zone on LSU’s fifth possession of the game after LSU accumulated a 28-0 lead, but a field goal gave the Tigers a 31-0 lead, and it doesn’t appear as though there will be much need for LSU to be checking the rearview mirror tonight.

The way this game is going, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron should have an opportunity to rest osme of his key players before preparing for next week’s SEC Championship Game against Georgia.

