No. 7 Oklahoma halfway to yet another Bedlam win

Halfway home in Stillwater, No. 7 Oklahoma holds a 20-13 lead over No. 21 Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma accepted the ball to open the game and needed only four plays to cover the necessary 78 yards, as Kennedy Brooks rushed for nine yards, Jalen Hurts found Nick Basquine for 23, Brooks rushed for 18 and then Hurts carried the final 28.

Oklahoma State answered by rolling 76 yards in eight snaps, as Chuba Hubbard tied the game with a 3-yard run, his 21st of the season.

After a 42-yard Gabe Brkic field goal put OU back in front, Parnell Motley ripped the ball from OSU receiver Brayden Johnson and returned it to the Sooners’ 44-yard line, where again Hurts and Brooks chugged right through the Oklahoma State defense. This time, Brooks rushed for 18 yards, Hurts hit Lee Morris for 29, and then Basquine tossed to Hurts for a 4-yard Philly Special touchdown, giving OU a 17-7 lead on the first play of the second quarter.

A field goal apiece later, Oklahoma State moved in prime position to cut their halftime deficit when Dru Brown hit Dillon Stoner for a 42-yard gain on 3rd-and-4 from his own 40, putting the ball in the Sooner red zone with just under two minutes left in the first half. The Cowboys then took their time in an attempt to get a touchdown with no time left, but a Hubbard run on 3rd-and-goal from the 7-yard line went nowhere, and Matt Ammendola‘s 25-yard field goal on the final play of the half pulled the Cowboys within 20-13 at the break — with a chance to tie the game when the game resumes.

Hurts closed the half an easy 7-of-9 passing for 109 yards while rushing for 46 yards and a score and catching another one, while Brooks racked up 82 yards on nine carries.