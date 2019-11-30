Ohio State would pass Michigan in all-time winning percentage with Week 14 win in the Big House

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are already a plethora of things on the line in Ann Arbor today, so why not add one more tidbit?

Early this afternoon, No. 1 Ohio State travels to the Big House to take on No. 13 Michigan in the 116th renewal of the greatest rivalry in all of sports, college football or otherwise. OSU has already punched its ticket to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis next weekend, but needs a win to help solidify its playoff credentials; U-M, meanwhile, is looking to toss the 800-pound scarlet & grey monkey off its back.

As noted by the Toledo Blade earlier this week, the Buckeyes, with a win in The Game, could also surpass the Wolverines as the all-time leader in winning percentage.

Currently, Michigan is 962-344-36, a win percentage of .7307. Ohio State’s all-time record of 922-325-53 adds up to a win percentage of .7296. … An Ohio State victory combined with a Michigan loss would give OSU a .7298 win percentage and push the Wolverines down to .7297.

The odds, both wagering and historical trends, certainly favor the visitors.

Ohio State is currently listed as a 9½-point road favorite according to the Caesars sportsbook. The Buckeyes have also won seven in a row and 14 of the last 15 in the rivalry. The Wolverines’ last win came in 2011, the season between the Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer eras in Columbus.

Michigan, though, leads the all-time series at 58-50-6.