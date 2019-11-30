Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth announces his return in 2020

By Kevin McGuireNov 30, 2019, 7:52 PM EST
Not long after Penn State put the finishing touches on a 10-win regular season with a sluggish win against Rutgers, Penn State got some very good news for the 2020 season. Tight end Pat Freiermuth announced he will return to the Nittany Lions for another season.

Freiermuth announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter account on Saturday evening.

“In the past couple weeks, it has come to light that I am able to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft,” Freiermuth said, referring to recent stories confirming he would be eligible for the NFL Draft if he chose to declare early. “After discussing the opportunity with my family, coaches and other loved ones, I have decided to return to Pen State for my junior year.”

“The brotherhood and family atmosphere in this program is something that I am not ready to leave,” Freierrmuth said. “The culture Coach [James Franklin] and the staff have created here is something very special and I love being part of it.”

The return of Freiermuth is a big one for Penn State. Considered one of the top tight ends in the Big Ten, if not the country despite being left off the semifinalist list for the John Mackey Award, Freiermuth had 41 catches for 468 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Nittany Lions, all good for second on the team behind speedy wide receiver KJ Hamler.

No. 10 Penn State does something it has done just once since joining the Big Ten

By Kevin McGuireNov 30, 2019, 7:41 PM EST
Sometimes you have to win ugly. On Saturday, No. 10 Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) certainly won in ugly fashion. With a handful of roster changes for one reason or the other, the Nittany Lions pulled away for a 27-6 win against Rutgers (2-10, 0-9 Big Ten) after leading by just a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

The win by Penn State gave the program a season with double digits in the win total. It’s the third time in the last four years Penn State has won 10 or more games. This marks the first time since Penn State’s first four seasons in the Big Ten that the Nittany Lions have won 10 or more games in three out of four seasons. Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993 and went 10-2 with a victory in the Citrus Bowl. The following season, Penn State went 12-0 with a victory in the Rose Bowl against Oregon. After a 9-3 season in 1995, Penn State went 11-2 in 1996. Between 1997 and 2015, Penn State had four years with 10 or more wins, including back-to-back 11-win seasons in 2008 and 2009.

Penn State is hoping an ugly win won’t damage their ranking too badly in the upcoming College Football Playoff rankings, but the Nittany Lions could be in a position to return to one of the New Years Six bowl games. The Rose Bowl will likely take the highest-ranked Big Ten team available (if Ohio State goes to the playoff, Penn State could potentially be the next in line depending on what happens with Wisconsin in the rankings). The Orange Bowl takes the highest-ranked available team from the Big Ten or SEC (or Notre Dame), and the Cotton Bowl will have an at-large spot open to pair with the highest-ranked Group of 5 conference champion.

Journey Brown powered Penn State to a sluggish win against the Scarlet Knights. The breakout star running back for the Nittany Lions had three rushing touchdowns and 103 yards in the win. Will Levis got the start at quarterback after replacing an injured Sean Clifford last week against Ohio State (Clifford did not play in the game). Levis led the team with 108 yards while Brown was right behind him with 103 yards. Levis only managed to pass for 81 yards, however, in a rough offensive showing by the Nittany Lions. Rutgers put up an inspiring fight and out-gained Penn State 383-333 in the game. Rutgers also string together more first downs (19-17) and won the turnover battle (+1). But when push came to shove, Penn State prevailed on the ground and walked away with another double-digit victory.

No. 15 Auburn wins Iron Bowl thriller, knocks No. 5 Alabama out of CFP race

By Zach BarnettNov 30, 2019, 7:30 PM EST
Two pick-sixes. A kickoff return touchdown. A controversial field goal with 1-second left on the clock. A 48-point quarter that saw 21 points scored in 84 seconds. The 84th Iron Bowl had just about everything, and in the end it had an Auburn victory, as a late missed field goal allowed the No. 15 Tigers to preserve a 48-45 win over No. 5 Alabama, officially knocking the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff for the first time in the 6-year history of the series.

Alabama (10-2, 6-2 SEC) will now enter December out of the national championship picture for just the second time since 2011 — with the other coming in 2013, when Auburn dealt Alabama a death blow with the Kick Six.

Playing without Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

got 335 yards and four touchdowns from Mac Jones, 146 yards and a touchdown from Najee Harris and four lead-changing touchdowns from Jaylen Waddle, but two pick-sixes by Jones and a controversial field goal gave Auburn 17 needed points. Playing in his first Iron Bowl, Bo Nix completed 15-of-30 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 44 yards and a score and, most importantly, played turnover free football.

The game started slowly — an Alabama field goal and three punts in the first four possessions — but then took off to warp speed, starting with a 37-yard Christian Tutt punt return that set Auburn up at the Crimson Tide’s 32-yard line. A 15-yard Boobee Whitlow run and a face mask penalty later, Nix put the Tigers up 7-3 with an untouched 7-yard keeper at the 2:07 mark of the first quarter.

Alabama immediately answered with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown run capped by a 6-yard Harris run, as the junior running back carried the entire Tide offense while Jones worked his way to game speed (his first 14 passes covered just 40 yards). Harris lead all runners with 94 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

Auburn then tied the game with a 43-yard Anders Carlson field goal, then took the lead when Smoke Monday snared a Jones overthrow and raced 29 yards for a score, putting the Tigers up 17-10 with 5:36 left in the first half. The lead lasted 14 seconds, as Waddle raced the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. Then, Whitlow fumbled at his own 37, and 84 seconds after leading 17-10, Auburn trailed 24-17 when Jones found Henry Ruggs III for a 3-yard score at the 4:12 mark of the second quarter.

Stunned to silence after that turn of events, Auburn appeared to be trying to simply run out the final four minutes of the half and lick its wounds at halftime, until Nix hit Seth Williams on a 37-yard heave on 3rd-and-8, taking the ball from his own 38 to Alabama’s 25. Nix then found Will Hastings for an 11-yard gain on a throwaway, and then Sal Canella, using his 6-foot-5 frame to keep his toes in bounds while reaching far out of bounds, snared a game-tying touchdown pass with 1:06 left in the first half.

The Tigers left too much time.

After a 24-yard Diggs kick return and a 4-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy, Waddle did the rest, catching the ball shy of the Auburn 45 and then weaved through the secondary for his second touchdown of the quarter, putting Alabama back ahead 31-24 with 33 seconds left in the first half. Waddle touched the ball four times in the half, and two of them turned into touchdowns totaling 156 yards.

Out of timeouts, Auburn maneuvered from its own 35 to the Alabama 34 when Whitlow was tackled as time expired in the half. But, because Whitlow surged forward until time expired rather than going down with, say, three seconds left in the half, Gus Malzahn demanded a review of the timing. The review worked as a de facto timeout, allowing Auburn to get off a field goal when one second was put back on the clock. History did not repeat itself, as Carlson’s 52-yard field goal sailed through the uprights, not for a 109-yard return the other way.

Carlson’s third field goal, a 43-yarder, pulled Auburn within 31-30, and then the Tigers took their second lead of the day with their second pick six of the day, as Zakoby McClain caught a deflection off Harris’s back and returned it 100 yards for a touchdown, putting War Eagle back in front 37-31.

Once again, though, the lead did not last, thanks to Waddle. This time, he hauled in a 12-yard touchdown grab, and Joseph Bulovas‘s extra point lodged the game’s 75th point at the 4:57 mark of the third quarter.

After a pair of punts, Auburn nudged back ahead with a 44-yard Carlson field goal — his fourth of the day — and once again Waddle erased an Alabama deficit, as his 28-yard touchdown grab completed a 6-play, 90-yard drive that saw the Crimson Tide take a 45-40 lead with 13:44 left in the game.

Malzahn then leaned on Whitlow and Nix’s legs to slice through a tired Alabama defense, and Shaun Shivers surged Auburn back in front with an emphatic 11-yard end-around on 3rd-and-5. Nix’s pass to Shedrick Jackson gave Auburn its fourth lead, 48-45, with 8:08 to play.

Faced with a 4th-and-7 at the Auburn 37 with 5:13 to go, Nick Saban kept his offense on the field and was rewarded when Jones scrambled for an 18-yard gain. Jones converted a 3rd-and-1 with a sneak to the 10 and then, facing a 3rd-and-goal with 2:11 remaining, Jones’s pass was knocked down by Derrick Brown, straight into Jones’s arms, who did not come close to scoring the touchdown but did force Malzahn to use his second timeout.

Bulovas could tie the game with a 30-yard field goal, but the Achilles heel of Saban’s crimson dynasty reared its ugly head again, as the kick smacked off the left upright.

Auburn could win the game with a first down, but the Tigers gained only six yards on three runs. However, Auburn kept its offense on the field, baiting Alabama into a game-ending illegal substitution penalty. The five penalty yards were enough to convert the first down, handing Auburn (9-3, 5-3 SEC) its second Iron Bowl win in three years.

The win moved Auburn to 19-0 under Malzahn when scoring a non-offensive touchdown, and dropped Alabama to 0-7 in games of ranked teams at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It also marks Malzahn’s third win over Saban, tying Les Miles for the most among SEC coaches. The loss also means Saban is still winless against 9-win Auburn teams during his tenures at LSU and Alabama.

Justin Herbert wraps up Autzen Stadium career with ho-hum Civil War win over Oregon State

By Bryan FischerNov 30, 2019, 7:18 PM EST
Eugene native Justin Herbert didn’t have the finest performance in his final game at Autzen Stadium but the hometown kid still notched his third straight Civil War win and ended the in-state rival’s season all the same as No. 14 Oregon topped Oregon State 24-10.

The lackluster margin was reflective of a rather dull and uninspiring game, something neither side has been a part of much lately but nevertheless was what they turned in on Saturday afternoon. Herbert was just 18-of-30 for 174 yards and a touchdown pass as the Ducks’ offense never seemed to find much of a rhythm in either phase. They did run for 191 yards behind that mammoth offensive line (Travis Dye with 91, C.J. Verdell with 50) but converted just three times on third down and fumbled away a ball in the end zone that would have sealed the result much earlier than the final few minutes.

Luckily for the already crowned Pac-12 North champs, their defense and special teams more than made up for the performance. Mykael Wright returned a kickoff 98 yards to the house in the first quarter while OSU was similarly dreadful in converting third downs or moving the chains against a unit that was flying all over the place.

Safety Brady Breeze was the real hero though, scooping up a Jamar Jefferson (81 yards and a TD otherwise) fumble off the turf after the Beavers tailback tried to hurdle a defender but wound up losing control of the ball. That play was emblematic of an OSU offense that showed a few flashes but couldn’t get over the hump to really threaten to take the lead.

QB Tristan Gebbia made the start at quarterback in place of an injured Jake Luton and threw for 243 yards on 40 attempts, the bulk of the action going to top target Isaiah Hodgins to the tune of eight receptions for 85 yards.

It wasn’t enough in the end however, as Oregon moved to 11-1 in the last dozen games against the folks from Corvallis. The Ducks will now turn their attention to either Utah or USC in the Pac-12 title game next Friday night and take comfort in closing out the home schedule undefeated behind their local kid under center.

No. 9 Baylor rolls into Big 12 title game by thumping Kansas

By Zach BarnettNov 30, 2019, 7:04 PM EST
Two years after going 1-11, Baylor is 11-1.

The ninth-ranked Bears remained in the College Football Playoff race by thumping Kansas, 61-6 in Lawrence.

The Bears’ defense intercepted four KU passes, and the offense racked up seven rushing touchdowns, three of them by JaMycal Hasty.

Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) led 21-0 after one quarter and 34-0 at the half.

KU’s only touchdown came from backup quarterback and coach’s son Manny Miles, on an 11-yard pass to Andrew Parchment at the 1:29 mark of the third quarter that cut the KU (3-9, 1-8 Big 12) deficit to 48-6.

The only question for Baylor was the health of quarterback Charlie Brewer, who left last week’s win over Texas with an ankle injury. He completed a workmanlike game of 13-of-25 passing for 182 yards with a touchdown and an interception, far outpacing KU’s Carter Stanley, who was 13-of-25 for 92 yards with three interceptions.

The win completes Baylor’s third 11-1 regular season in their last seven tries. Matt Rhule‘s team will attempt to move to 12-1 — and complete an improbable run to the College Football Playoff in the process — by winning a rematch with No. 7 Oklahoma next Saturday at A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.