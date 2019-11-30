Photographer alleges he was assaulted by head coach Nick Rolovich, Hawaii staffer

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This certainly isn’t the best of looks for the Hawaii football program.

According to a report from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, one of the newspaper’s photographers is alleging he was physically assaulted by head football coach Nick Rolovich and an unnamed UH staffer during last Saturday’s game against San Diego State. From the Star-Advertiser:

The assault took place toward the end of last Saturday’s game against San Diego State, according to the photographer, Jamm Aquino. Coach Nick Rolovich charged Aquino, swearing at him, and made contact. The UH employee then shoved Aquino to the ground, he said, leaving him with a concussion, a bloody nose and split lower lip as he fell on his camera, and a sore shoulder. A camera lens also was damaged. After the game, Aquino waited near San Diego State coach Rocky Long to get a photo of the two head coaches shaking hands. As Rolovich approached, he saw Aquino, pointed at him and again began swearing at him, Aquino said. … It was during the retreat from the field that Aquino said he was accosted. While UH media guidelines state the media are not allowed on the field, Aquino and other photographers have many times gone onto the field after a game to record victory celebrations, without any objections.

In a statement, the university acknowledged an incident between Rolovich and the photographer had occurred and that the coach had reached out to the individual to apologize.