Report: Mississippi State’s Joe Moorhead expected to return in 2020

There has already been one SEC coaching move made in the midst of Week 14, but there apparently won’t be another down in Stark Vegas.

According to multiple media outlets, it’s expected that Joe Moorhead will return as Mississippi State’s head coach in 2020. There had been speculation that Moorhead could be two-and-done with the Bulldogs, although a lengthy meeting earlier today confirmed that all of the parties involved are satisfied with the current direction of the football program.

For what it’s worth, it would’ve cost the university $9.5 million in the form of a buyout if they had decided to move on from Moorhead.

SOURCE: Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead expected to return in 2020. Administration pleased with level of effort by coaches and players in recent win over Ole Miss. — Steve Robertson (@ScoutSteveR) November 30, 2019

In two years since replacing Dan Mullen, Moorhead, who had previously been connected to the opening at Rutgers, has gone 14-11 overall and 7-9 in SEC play. This season, those marks were 6-6 and 3-5.

MSU has also won the Egg Bowl in both of Moorhead’s seasons, including a wild home win Thanksgiving Day night.

In Mullen’s last two seasons at MSU before leaving to take the Florida job in November of 2017, the Bulldogs went 14-11.