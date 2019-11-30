South Carolina’s reserve punter arrested for DUI

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If Ye Olde Arrest Ticker was still a thing, it’d be time to reset the tracker back to double zeroes.

The latest college football player to find himself in some hot off-field water is Michael Almond, with The State reporting that the South Carolina punter was arrested very early Saturday morning on a couple of charges. In addition to driving under the influence, Almond is facing one count of driving at greater speed than is reasonable under conditions.

The newspaper wrote that “[t]he charge noted that his blood alcohol content was allegedly under .10 percent, and it was his first offense for such a charge.”

No further details of what led up to the arrest have been released.

A fifth-year senior, Almond has played in just four games during his time with the Gamecocks. He hasn’t punted at all this year and has just two in his career, with both of those coming in 2016.

The arrest came several hours prior to USC’s annual rivalry matchup with Clemson. That game is currently at halftime, with the Tigers holding a comfortable 24-3 after two quarters of play.