Air Force makes top 25 debut in latest AP Poll as Utah moves into top five

The Mountain Time Zone earned some well deserved kudos from AP voters after the conclusion of the 2019 regular season.
Just ahead of championship weekend, Utah moved up to No. 5 in the latest AP Poll following Alabama’s Iron Bowl loss to Auburn. The Crimson Tide remained in the top 10 at No. 9 but are out of the top five spots in the poll for the first time in four years (a streak of 68 appearances). The Tigers inched up five spots to No. 11.
Also notable is the appearance of Air Force at No. 25 to mirror their placement in the Coaches Poll. It is the first time two service academies have been ranked since 1985 (the Falcons and Army then, Air Force and No. 23 Navy now).
The full AP Poll following the conclusion of the 2019 regular season goes as follows:
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Baylor
- Alabama
- Wisconsin
- Auburn
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Minnesota
- Memphis
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Boise State
- Appalachian State
- Cincinnati
- Virginia
- Navy
- USC
- Air Force
The Charlie Strong era at USF began so well but it’s unravelling has led to a necessary end.
On Sunday the school confirmed numerous reports that the Bulls have parted ways with their head coach after three seasons.
“I would like to thank Coach Strong and his staff for their hard work and contributions to our program,” AD Michael Kelly said in a statement. “I have tremendous respect for Coach Strong and his dedication to recruiting and developing young men of talent and character and leading them with integrity. He has represented USF with dignity and class and we wish Coach and his family the very best.
“I met with our student-athletes and staff today to inform them of my decision and to make clear USF’s commitment to a championship-caliber football program that recruits and develops student-athletes and provides the resources and support for them to achieve great success in competition, in the classroom and in the community.”
Strong began his stint in Tampa with plenty of optimism despite a rough tenure that led to his departure at previous gig Texas . However after following up a 10 win debut season that included being ranked as high as No. 21 following a 7-0 start in Year 2, USF remarked on a remarkable slide backward and lost 14 of their last 18 games. That included an 0-3 record against I-4 rival UCF that was capped off with a 34-7 loss on Friday.
The 59 year-old head coach wraps up his time leading the Bulls with an overall 21-16 record, including an 11-13 mark in AAC play. The former Louisville head coach and longtime SEC assistant likely will be snapped up as a defensive coordinator somewhere else but for now he leaves behind an intriguing job at the Group of Five level.
Ex-USF head coach and recently fired Florida State head man Willie Taggart has already been mentioned as a potential candidate and given how reunions are all the rage in college football nowadays, one probably can’t rule out just such a move by the brass in Tampa.
You play to win the game, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be coaching in it.
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards followed up Saturday’s Territorial Cup win over rival Arizona by announcing several big changes for the program going forward as the ‘New Leadership Model’ in Tempe gets rebooted.
Offensive coordinator/QB coach Rob Likens was one of the few coaches retained by Edwards upon taking over for Todd Graham but will depart after a 7-5 regular season in which he tutored freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels. Tight ends coach Donnie Yantis and wideouts coach Charlie Fisher also won’t return.
Running backs coach Shaun Aguano and former Wyoming head coach Dave Christensen will serve as co-OC’s for the Sun Devils upcoming bowl game. Offensive analysts Kevin Mawae and Derek Hagan are being promoted to work with the tight ends and receivers for the postseason trip as well.
Edwards told reporters that he’ll be conducting a search for a new leader on offense so it doesn’t appear that this will be a case where he’s already got somebody in mind to take over right away fro Likens and company.
It has been a dismal season for Northwestern football but fans were at least treated to a double-helping of good news to conclude the 2019 campaign.
Following Saturday’s surprise win over in-state rival Illinois, Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced a move many supporters were calling for: offensive coordinator/QB coach Mick McCall will not return to Evanston in 2020.
“Mick was one of the first hires I made when given the honor of leading this program, and has been a trusted colleague and loyal friend for almost my entire tenure,” said Fitzgerald in a statement. “He’s guided our offense through unquestionably one of the most successful periods in Wildcats history, with four bowl championships and nine postseason appearances. Mick recruited and coached great student-athletes and exceptional young men who have made the Northwestern community proud in so many ways after graduation.”
McCall spent a dozen years leading Northwestern’s offense, highlighted by 2018’s trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and a division title behind Clayton Thorson. However his unit essentially fell off a cliff this season despite the addition of highly touted five-star transfer Hunter Johnson from Clemson. The Wildcats ranked No. 128 in FBS in yards per play and were the statistically worst Power Five offense in the country.
Fitzgerald has been one of the few head coaches who has resisted making staff changes (or had the need to) but that does not appear to be the case now as NU will be re-tooling with a new OC in 2020.
The Iron Bowl not only knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff but it pushed them way down in the polls too.
As expected, the Crimson Tide fell four spots in the latest Coaches Poll following the conclusion of the regular season, putting Nick Saban’s program in rare territory at No. 9 overall. As steep as that drop was though, new No. 15 Minnesota fell even further (six places) after losing to a freshly minted top 10 team Wisconsin on Saturday.
The host of usual suspects moved up as a result of such shifting, including Utah moving on the door of the doorstep of the Playoff delineation as the new No. 5 team.
No. 17 Michigan also dropped seven spots after getting trashed by Ohio State while Cincinnati remained in the top 25 at No. 21 despite taking their second loss of the year to AAC title game opponent Memphis. No. 25 Air Force and No. 22 Virginia made appearances as Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech fell out.
The full Coaches Poll following the 2019 regular season:
- LSU (43 first place votes)
- Ohio State (17)
- Clemson (4)
- Georgia
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Florida
- Baylor
- Alabama
- Wisconsin
- Penn State
- Auburn
- Oregon
- Notre Dame
- Minnesota
- Memphis
- Boise State
- Michigan
- Iowa
- Appalachian State
- Cincinnati
- Virginia
- Navy
- USC
- Air Force