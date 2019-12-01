Alabama drops to No. 9 in latest Coaches Poll, Minnesota falls six spots

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Iron Bowl not only knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff but it pushed them way down in the polls too.

As expected, the Crimson Tide fell four spots in the latest Coaches Poll following the conclusion of the regular season, putting Nick Saban’s program in rare territory at No. 9 overall. As steep as that drop was though, new No. 15 Minnesota fell even further (six places) after losing to a freshly minted top 10 team Wisconsin on Saturday.

The host of usual suspects moved up as a result of such shifting, including Utah moving on the door of the doorstep of the Playoff delineation as the new No. 5 team.

No. 17 Michigan also dropped seven spots after getting trashed by Ohio State while Cincinnati remained in the top 25 at No. 21 despite taking their second loss of the year to AAC title game opponent Memphis. No. 25 Air Force and No. 22 Virginia made appearances as Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech fell out.

The full Coaches Poll following the 2019 regular season: