Arizona AD says Kevin Sumlin is returning in 2020

It’s been a tough Sunday in the college football world with a number of head coaches being let go but at least one has been assured he’ll be back in 2020.

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke told reporters after the Wildcats’ Territorial Cup loss to rival Arizona State that

“Coach Sumlin is our head football coach,” Heeke said, according to GoAZCats.com. “… I’m looking forward to Year 3 as we continue to rebuild the program. Right now we’re focused on moving forward. We’re getting out tomorrow recruiting, moving the program forward and taking the steps necessary to build the program and do the things that need to be done to get Arizona football on a winning track.”

The loss to the Sun Devils dropped Sumlin to 9-15 overall during his first two seasons in Tucson, a far cry from when he went 51-26 at Texas A&M from 2012-2017.

Sumlin’s buyout is a reported $10 million so that likely would have deterred the school from making a change either way but it’s clear he’ll enter next year firmly on the hot seat with a mandate to get to a bowl game at a minimum after missing out on the postseason each of the past two years.