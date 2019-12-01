Arizona State makes it three Territorial Cup wins in a row over Arizona

High scores have been a staple of the Territorial Cup for pretty much a decade but points were at a premium in this year’s edition as Arizona State used a big third quarter run to secure a 24-14 win over rival Arizona and keep the sport’s oldest rivalry trophy in Tempe for a third straight season.
Leading the way was none other than veteran tailback Eno Benjamin, who did most of his damage coming out of the halftime break in notching 168 yards and two touchdown runs. The breakout came after a fairly quiet first half in which his biggest highlight was otherwise blocking a defender all the way, quite literally, onto a bench on the sidelines.
Freshman QB Jayden Daniels was thankful for the efforts of his tailback on an otherwise average night passing, following up his heroics against Oregon to post only 104 yards through the air. Wideout Brandon Aiyuk had a quiet night as well with just five catches for 67 yards.
The disappointing result in the game capped off a similarly disappointing season for the Wildcats. Khalil Tate got the start at quarterback and posted some good numbers (228 yards, 2 TD passing, 78 yards rushing) that were otherwise spoiled by a trio of mistakes (three interceptions). Jamarye Joiner was a nice highlight at least for UA with seven catches for 140 yards and both of the team’s trips to the end zone.
Still, 4-8 in Kevin Sumlin’s second season in Tucson with a pair of losses to the school up the road isn’t exactly what fans had in mind when the former Texas A&M coach was hired and will likely result in a lengthy offseason of soul-searching and plenty of changes before a hot seat-fueled 2020 rolls around.
That is not the case for Herm Edwards and company, who have continued to show progress with an extremely young team. Though the Sun Devils didn’t wind up putting up the kinds of offensive performances we’re used to seeing in this game, that doesn’t matter in the end given that they, well, played to win it no matter what the path was to a victory. That will surely bring a smile to their coach’s face over the coming weeks as the Territorial Cup remains in ASU hands once again.
The on-again, off-again dance between Rutgers and Greg Schiano appears to be back on.
For real and for good it seems.
Less than a week after reports surfaced saying the Scarlet Knights were headed in a different direction after being unable to reach a deal with their former head coach, Yahoo! Sports was the first of several outlets to report late on Saturday night/early Sunday morning that Schiano had in fact agreed to in principal to a deal that would return him to Piscataway as head coach.
Schiano, 53, went 68-67 at Rutgers from 2001-11, a middling record that doesn’t fully describe the salvage job he did in turnaround around one of the oldest college football programs from among the worst in FBS to an actual contender in the old Big East. He eventually departed for a short stint as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and recently served three seasons as Urban Meyer’s defensive coordinator at Ohio State.
Having experience with such previous challenges on the gridiron should prepare him for what awaits him in 2020 and beyond with the current team stuck in a similar spot as the doormat of the Big Ten, having just wrapped up 2-10 campaign that included firing Chris Ash back in late September.
It’s unknown what exactly led to the school, AD Pat Hobbs and Schiano to get back together given that previous sticking points reportedly included private jet travel, facilities upgrades and guarantees in his contract.
Either way, the two parties appear destined to have the reunion many fans were clamoring for after all.
It’s jarring, the whole thing.
Despite having no chance at winning a conference championship, Alabama, ranked fifth in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25, still entertained hopes of securing one of the four semifinalist spots heading into Week 14 of the 2019 season. As the script went, Alabama would take care of business against Auburn and then rely on its impressive past pedigree to sneak in ahead of a one-loss Power Five conference champion.
The Finebaums of the college football world had it written, so they let it be said.
Instead, Auburn flipped the script.
In one of the wildest Iron Bowls ever, Auburn gut-punched and scrotum-kicked its hated in-state rivals in a 48-45 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Zach Barnett did a helluva job wrapping up the upset carnage, but the finer point needs to be stressed: There will be no Alabama in the playoffs.
The College Football Playoff first debuted in 2014. In each of the first five seasons, Alabama was in the field, as a No. 1 seed three times and No. 2 and No. 4 seeds the other two times. In two of those appearances, the Crimson Tide won the national championship.
For the first time since 2010, Alabama has lost at least two games in the regular season. For the first time ever, there will be no Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
The king is dead, long live the king!
Arizona State beat Arizona by a point last year in a 41-40 thriller in Tucson. The rematch in this season’s Territorial Cup… would be no such barn-burner.
The Sun Devils wound up trailing at home 7-6 to their rivals down South at the halftime break on Saturday night as it was the defenses that ruled the field this time around.
Khalil Tate got the start at quarterback for the Wildcats and was generally making the most of it, throwing for 125 yards plus a TD and rushing for 53 more despite how tough it was to advance the football. He did toss a bad interception as time was winding down in the half but it was still more output overall than his counterparts were able to manage against a shockingly stingy UA defensive effort.
Making his first appearance in this rivalry series, ASU freshman QB Jayden Daniels was not quite picking up where he left off in that upset of Oregon last week in throwing for 94 yards on 11-of-17 passing. Tailback Eno Benjamin was also held in check with just 26 yards on the ground while big play machine Brandon Aiyuk netted 67 yards on five catches.
So yeah, it’s a little different type of game than a year ago but that doesn’t make it any less competitive as two programs who absolutely do not like each other have a half to play before one of them hoists the oldest rivalry trophy in the sport up.
Rivalries have a way of turning chippy at any given moment. For UNLV and Nevada, tensions boiled over after UNLV scored a game-winning touchdown in overtime for a 33-30 victory. Immediately after Steve Jenkins sealed the walk-off win for UNLV, players began fighting and ugliness ensued.
Video of the incident showed a Nevada player shove a UNLV player to the ground during the postgame celebration after charging toward him. As the melee continued, the pushing and shoving made its way against the stands, where fans were throwing objects onto the field. At one point, a UNLV player appeared to have his helmet ripped off from above by a fan.
Be warned, the language in the first video shared below is not exactly family friendly.
As you might expect, both universities were quick to respond to the postgame shenanigans, and they did so with a joint statement from the athletic directors of both schools.
“The events that occurred following today’s football game have no place in college athletics and we are deeply disappointed by this incident, which detracts from what was a hard-fought and emotional football game between our state’s only two NCAA programs,” the joint statement from Nevada AD Doug Knuth and UNLV AD Desiree Reed-Francois said. “We are examining all available video from the incident and working with the Mountain West office in a full review. Additionally, we are working with the University of Nevada, Reno Police Department to review the actions on the field and in the stands after the game.”
While UNLV’s season comes to a close with a 4-8 record, sending Tony Sanchez off with a win that will be mired in ugliness, this could have some ramifications for Nevada. The Wolfpack will be going to a postseason bowl game, but an incident like this could result in suspensions from within the program or straight from the Mountain West Conference office. Nevada head coach Mike Norvell didn’t necessarily excuse the actions by any member of his team, but did seem to suggest UNLV had a hand in starting it.
Expect a statement from the Mountain West Conference in the coming days as this incident is reviewed.