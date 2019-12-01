Boston College parts ways with Steve Addazio after seven years

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Add Boston College to the list of openings at the FBS level this offseason.

As first reported by Yahoo! Sports, the school is parting ways with head coach Steve Addazio after seven very even — but unspectacular — seasons.

The former Temple head coach and longtime Urban Meyer assistant at Florida went 44-44 overall on Chestnut Hill, posting five seven-win seasons before going 6-6 in 2019. This year’s team was particularly tough to watch with a defense ranked near the bottom of the ACC in most categories and a home blowout at the hands of Kansas of all programs in non-conference play.

Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell will reportedly serve as the interim coach for BC’s bowl game.

Following Rutgers filling their opening with the hire of Greg Schiano earlier on Sunday, the gig will occupy an interesting place in the Power Five pecking order as one of the new openings in the Northeast. The school’s resources are a bit behind the times and academic restrictions mean it’s in a different class than other programs in the conference and the region.

Athletic director Martin Jarmond has a tough task ahead of him but the job is expected to draw interest from plenty of Group of Five head coaches and Power Five assistants.