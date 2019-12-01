Northwestern fires offensive coordinator/QB coach Mick McCall

It has been a dismal season for Northwestern football but fans were at least treated to a double-helping of good news to conclude the 2019 campaign.

Following Saturday’s surprise win over in-state rival Illinois, Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced a move many supporters were calling for: offensive coordinator/QB coach Mick McCall will not return to Evanston in 2020.

“Mick was one of the first hires I made when given the honor of leading this program, and has been a trusted colleague and loyal friend for almost my entire tenure,” said Fitzgerald in a statement. “He’s guided our offense through unquestionably one of the most successful periods in Wildcats history, with four bowl championships and nine postseason appearances. Mick recruited and coached great student-athletes and exceptional young men who have made the Northwestern community proud in so many ways after graduation.”

McCall spent a dozen years leading Northwestern’s offense, highlighted by 2018’s trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and a division title behind Clayton Thorson. However his unit essentially fell off a cliff this season despite the addition of highly touted five-star transfer Hunter Johnson from Clemson. The Wildcats ranked No. 128 in FBS in yards per play and were the statistically worst Power Five offense in the country.

Fitzgerald has been one of the few head coaches who has resisted making staff changes (or had the need to) but that does not appear to be the case now as NU will be re-tooling with a new OC in 2020.