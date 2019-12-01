Auburn QB and Heisman Trophy winner Pat Sullivan has died

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A day after Auburn celebrated a triumph in the Iron Bowl over rival Alabama, Tigers fans will instead have to mourn the loss of one of the best players in school history.

As first reported by 247Sports’ AuburnUndercover, Heisman Trophy-winning AU quarterback Pat Sullivan passed away on Sunday. He was 69.

Statement from the Sullivan family on the passing of Auburn's first Heisman winner and program legend, Pat Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/V69magIaa4 — Nathan King (@byNathanKing) December 1, 2019

The Birmingham native posted a 26-7 record on the Plains as a starter, breaking numerous school records as one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the country. His 1971 campaign was his best however, earning him the nod as the Heisman winner over Cornell tailback Ed Marinaro.

Saddened to hear about the loss of my good friend and Auburn legend, Pat Sullivan. He will be remembered as a tremendous athlete, coach and mentor. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time. https://t.co/wZBKosUQYg — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) December 1, 2019

Sad to receive news of the death of former ⁦@TCUFootball⁩ head coach Pat Sullivan. Known as a Heisman winner, Coach Sullivan moved the needle at TCU, recruiting @LT_21⁩, winning the 1994 SWC crown, putting arched TCU on the helmet & natural grass back in The Carter. RIP pic.twitter.com/oFeMZG4NhR — John Denton (@johndentonTCU) December 1, 2019

Sullivan was drafted in the second round by the nearby Atlanta Falcons but spent only six seasons in the league before retiring. He eventually moved into coaching at his alma mater as a quarterbacks coach under Pat Dye and moved on as head coach at TCU as they navigated life in a crumbling SWC from 1992 to 1997.

After posting a 24-42-1 mark with the Horned Frogs, Sullivan spent time at UAB as an assistant before taking over FCS Samford. In eight seasons with the Bulldogs, he posted a 47-43 record and won a conference title in 2013 before resigning the following year.

Sullivan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2003 and is survived by his wife Jean, his three children and numerous other family members.