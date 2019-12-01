UTSA fires Frank Wilson after 4-8 season

It’s the Sunday after the conclusion of the regular season in college football which can only mean one thing for many on the chopping block: it’s firing season.

Sadly for Frank Wilson, he was among the first to be let go on Sunday as UTSA confirmed a change was being made and the head coach was being relieved of his duties after posting a 4-8 season in 2019.

“I want to thank Coach Wilson for his efforts on behalf of the football program and the university, and for his commitment to his student-athletes,” AD Lisa Campos said in a statement. “As only the second head coach in our history, Coach Wilson continued to build on the foundation of a young football program and we are grateful for his contributions to UTSA.”

Wilson went 19-29 overall with the Roadrunners in four seasons, highlighted by the program’s first ever bowl game in 2016. UTSA concluded the regular season on Saturday with a 41-27 loss at Louisiana Tech.

Reports peg Wilson’s buyout at roughly $2.5 million, which isn’t the easiest amount to swallow for a Conference USA school but is indicative of the administration wanting a new direction in football. The former LSU assistant coach was highly regarded for his recruiting acumen and likely won’t sit around for long before being snapped up by another team to return to the sidelines.

“While decisions like this are never easy,” Campos added, “it is important that we take the steps that will help us build for the future and keep UTSA Athletics a vital part of the community. There is so much to look forward to as we continue to position our program to compete at the highest level.