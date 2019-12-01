Will Muschamp making offensive staff changes at South Carolina

Coach Boom has gone bust with a number of his staff members.
Numerous reports out of Columbia say South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp has begun the process of revamping his coaching staff.
Bryan McClendon was elevated to offensive coordinator in 2018 in addition to his duties as wide receivers coach, which he will apparently stick with going forward despite being stripped of play-calling duties. Longtime SEC assistant Dan Werner won’t be back with the Gamecocks either way however as the team slipped to 4-8 this season and failed to muster much offensive production behind freshman QB Ryan Hilinski.
Muschamp is 26–25 overall after four seasons at South Carolina and was the subject of plenty of speculation about his own job security in recent weeks. While that talk should continue as his hot seat warms in 2020, the embattled head coach will at least be making changes designed to prevent that over the coming weeks.
One of the more underrated coaching jobs of the 2019 season has been what Will Healy has done in his first year at Charlotte. The 49ers had never won more than five games since the program was reinstated but they turned that on its head this year by going 7-5 after a 38–22 win on Saturday over Old Dominion.
As a result, the team is bowl eligible for the first time ever…. and already know where they’re going. In what could be a case of setting the postseason bar way, way too high, Charlotte accepted a bid to the Bahamas Bowl on Sunday morning and will face Buffalo on Dec. 20 at 2:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Healy, who has turned the home locker room into a club after wins, decided to tell his team this bit of news in a unique way as you can see:
“We are ecstatic to accept an invitation to play in the Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl. It means so much to me that this group, especially our outstanding seniors — our Gold Standard — will have a chance to play together one more time,” said Healy in a statement. “To do it in paradise? We couldn’t ask for anything more. Nothing will ever change the fact that this team was the first to go to a bowl game in Charlotte Football history. That’s incredible, and I am so proud of everyone who worked so hard to make this a reality. We’ll have to work hard in the coming weeks to prepare for an excellent Buffalo team.”
Who knows if the Scuba Steve reference flew over the heads of the youngsters in the room but kudos for Healy keeping thing interesting in the bowl reveal. Something says it won’t be the last time he’ll be doing so.
It’s been a tough Sunday in the college football world with a number of head coaches being let go but at least one has been assured he’ll be back in 2020.
Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke told reporters after the Wildcats’ Territorial Cup loss to rival Arizona State that
“Coach Sumlin is our head football coach,” Heeke said, according to GoAZCats.com. “… I’m looking forward to Year 3 as we continue to rebuild the program. Right now we’re focused on moving forward. We’re getting out tomorrow recruiting, moving the program forward and taking the steps necessary to build the program and do the things that need to be done to get Arizona football on a winning track.”
The loss to the Sun Devils dropped Sumlin to 9-15 overall during his first two seasons in Tucson, a far cry from when he went 51-26 at Texas A&M from 2012-2017.
Sumlin’s buyout is a reported $10 million so that likely would have deterred the school from making a change either way but it’s clear he’ll enter next year firmly on the hot seat with a mandate to get to a bowl game at a minimum after missing out on the postseason each of the past two years.
Texas’ regression on the defensive side of the ball has resulted in the first of what should be many staff changes for Tom Herman.
Per Yahoo! Sports, defensive coordinator Todd Orlando has been let go by the program on Sunday.
Orlando was one of Herman’s marquee hires upon taking the job at Houston and followed him to Austin in 2017. After their first season on the 40 Acres together, the Longhorns fended off interest from several other programs and made Orlando one of the highest paid assistants in the country, ranking No. 5 overall last year at $1.7 million according to USA Today.
However, the salary has not matched the results on the field for UT since then. The team regressed each of the past two seasons and ranked eighth in the Big 12 in total defense in 2019 as they slumped to 7-5 overall.
Injuries, especially in the secondary, were definitely a contributing factor to the defensive numbers slipping down the stretch recently but it appears that Herman will be bringing in somebody new to oversee the Longhorns’ rebuild in 2020.
One name to keep an eye on for the vacancy is fired Rutgers coach Chris Ash, who won a national title with the UT coach while the pair were at Ohio State in 2014 and has been reportedly already helped Texas prep for games behind the scenes.
Kyle Trask’s success in leading Florida to a top 10 ranking and double-digit win regular season has led to the departure of the quarterback he took over for earlier this year.
Gators quarterback Feleipe Franks announced on his Instagram Sunday afternoon that he would be leaving Gainesville and either declaring for the 2020 NFL draft or pursuing a transfer to another FBS program.
The redshirt junior led the program to a 10-3 mark last year under Dan Mullen and threw for 698 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending ankle injury against Kentucky.
Franks’ departure actually clarifies things for UF going forward. Current starting signal-caller Kyle Trask is expected back for his senior year in 2020 while backup Emory Jones looks to be the long-term future at the position beyond that.
The 6-foot-6 Franks was widely regarded as a four-star recruit coming out of Wakulla High in the Sunshine State and held offers from most of the SEC, ACC and other Power Five programs. He’s unlikely to be much more than a Day 3 pick in the draft so a graduate transfer with an eye for starting one more time in college seems like the more likely path for the now-ex-Gators QB to take.