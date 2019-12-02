Mike MacIntyre takes on interim coach tag at Ole Miss

While the search is on for a new head coach of the Ole Miss football program, defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre will take on the role of interim coach.

Ole Miss is not playing in a bowl game this season, so MacIntyre’s main objective, for the time being, is keeping as good a face as possible for the program in recruiting efforts. That is key because the early signing period is rapidly approaching (Dec. 18) and Ole Miss, like any other school looking for a new head coach at this time of the year, is hoping to have a new head coach in place as soon as possible in order to manage to save a recruiting class inspire of a transition.

MacIntyre does have previous head coaching experience, of course, with Colorado and San Jose State before that. MacIntyre joined the Ole Miss staff prior to the 2019 season, along with offensive coordinator and former Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez. MacIntyre previously was a part of the coaching staff at Ole Miss from 1999 through 2002 before taking a position with the Dallas Cowboys in 2003. Rodriguez is still currently a part of the Ole Miss program as well, at least for now.

Ole Miss officially parted ways with former head coach Matt Luke on Sunday after three seasons. Luke started as the interim head coach of the Rebels following the dismissal of Hugh Freeze (currently the head coach at Liberty, who is bowl-eligible this season). With Ole Miss in a tough spot with the NCAA at the time, Luke was a good solution for the short term given his Ole Miss roots and familiarity with the program, but struggles on the field the past three seasons ultimately led to Ole Miss looking to find someone new to provide a spark for the program.

Whether or not MacIntyre will be considered for the head coaching position on a full-time basis remains to be seen.

Helmet sticker to OM Spirit.

