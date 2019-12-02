Minnesota reserve offensive lineman enters transfer portal

Minnesota will likely be about to lose an offensive lineman to the transfer process this offseason. Guard Nate Umlor announced he has entered his name in the transfer portal, which allows him to have contact with any other football program looking to recruit him.

“As a kid growing up in the midwest, it was always my dream to play in the Big Ten,” Umlor said in his statement. “I was lucky enough to accomplish my dream here at the University of Minnesota. I can’t thank Coach [PJ Fleck] enough for giving me this opportunity.

“I have entered my name into the NCAA transfer portal and I am ready for the next step in my career as a football player,” Umlor added.

A redshirt sophomore, Umlor served as a backup to starting left guard Blaise Andries this season for the Gophers. The Michigan native will look to continue his college football at another program, but he will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program. Umlor will have one more season of eligibility for the 2021 season, which will be his last season of eligibility.

Thank you for everything Minnesota pic.twitter.com/TonN1uddIq — Nathan Jeffrey Umlor (@Nate_Umlor) December 2, 2019

