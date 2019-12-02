Mizzou TE Albert Okwuegbunam plunges into NFL draft pool

The next Missouri coach is set to lose one of his top potential weapons, but it shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. Tiger tight end Albert Okwuegbunam announced Monday he will forgo his final year of eligibility to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.
“Ever since the first time I put on a helmet and shoulder pads, playing in the NFL has been my dream,” he said in a statement posted to social media. “God-willing I’ve been blessed with this opportunity and I have decided to embark on that journey now. I will forgo my last year of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. I’m excited for what the future holds but will always be thankful to Missouri.”
The Springfield, Ill., native was a member of the SEC’s All-Freshman team in 2017 and a Mackey Award finalist in 2018. After hauling in 43 passes as a redshirt sophomore last season, Okwuegbunam saw his production dip this fall, catching 26 passes for 306 yards and a half-dozen touchdowns.
Chris Petersen will step down as Washington’s head coach and Jimmy Lake has been named as his replacement, the Huskies announced Monday. Petersen will transition to “a leadership advisory role for Husky Athletics.”
“It has been a privilege and a professional dream fulfilled to be part of this world-class institution,” Petersen said in a statement. “I will forever be grateful, honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to coach our fine young men on Montlake for these past six seasons. I thank each of them, as well as our coaches and administrative staff for the incredible commitment they’ve made to Husky football during my tenure. The football program and Husky Athletics across the board will continue to prosper – and do it the right way – with Jen Cohen’s leadership and the University administration’s commitment to excellence. I’ll be a Husky for life, but now is the right time for me to step away from my head coaching duties, and recharge.”
With one game still pending, Petersen will leave Washington at 54-26. He led the Huskies to the Pac-12 Championships in 2016 — the program’s first since 2001 — and 2018, and to a Fiesta Bowl appearance in 2017. Washington appeared in the College Football Playoff in 2016.
When adding his considerable success at Boise State, Petersen steps away with a 146-38 record and seven conference championships in 14 seasons.
Lake, an Eastern Washington graduate, has been a member of Petersen’s staffs dating back to Boise State in 2012. He has run Washington’s defense for the past two seasons.
“I could not be more excited about taking over as head football coach at the University of Washington,” Lake said. “I’ve been dreaming of this opportunity for as long as I can remember and I can’t think of a better place to do it than in the world-class city of Seattle and at such a prestigious university with a rich football tradition. This wouldn’t be possible without the mentorship of Coach Petersen and I would like to thank him for everything he has done for me, as well as Jen Cohen for entrusting me with this opportunity.”
When a team picked to win its conference finishes 4-8, heads tend to roll. And the craniums bounding down the hill at North Texas belong not to head coach Seth Littrell, but his top lieutenants.
The program announced Monday that offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Troy Reffett will not return.
“It is difficult any time we don’t meet our own expectations as coaches and this was one of those years,” Littrell said in a statement. “I have a lot of respect for Troy and Bodie and I’m grateful for their passion for this program and their leadership of our student-athletes. Sometimes a different perspective is needed for the growth of a program, and I feel like this is one of those times.”
The 2020 season will be a major reset as, in addition to new coordinators, North Texas will also move on after losing 4-year starting quarterback Mason Fine to graduation.
The 4-year Littrell tenure has been wholly positive thus far in Denton, until this season. The Mean Green jumped by four wins in his first season of 2016, then jumped four more wins with a Conference USA West Division championship in 2017. But the Mean Green plateaued with a 9-4 record in 2018, then tumbled to 4-8 this fall.
Littrell will look to win his first conference championship in 2020, and he’ll do so with new coordinators at his side.
Jake Bentley‘s time in Columbia wasn’t supposed to end like this. The son of South Carolina position coach and a former successful high school coach in the Palmetto State, Bentley skipped his senior year of high school to enroll early at Carolina.
After sitting the first six games of his college career, Bentley started the final seven, was named a team captain as a sophomore and won a leadership award during his sophomore and junior campaigns, all while improving each season. As a junior in 2018, he ranked among the top five in the SEC in passing yards (3,171) and touchdowns (27).
Then he got injured his foot in the opening game of his senior year, and his career turned into the prologue of someone else’s fairy tale. With true freshman Ryan Hilinski set to become the Lou Gehrig to his Wally Pipp, Bentley announced Monday he is leaving South Carolina.
“The past 3 1/2 years have been incredible,” Bentley said in a statement posted to social media. “I have met lifelong friends and made memories that I will never forget. However at this time, I believe that it is in my best interest to graduate on December 16th and transfer to play my final year of eligibility. This is one of the toughest decisions I have ever had to make. Leaving this incredible university is extremely difficult. I will forever be grateful to the coaches, professors, administrators and teammates of this great school.”
Bentley is eligible to enter the NFL draft, but instead will play his fifth season of college football. He’ll join ex-Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks at the top of the wish list for any school looking for a rent-a-QB.
Another coaching domino has fallen, as Bobby Wilder is out at Old Dominion.
“I have resigned as head coach of the ODU football program as I feel it’s in the best interest for this program going forward,” Wilder said Monday. “I have poured my heart and soul into this university and our football program, but I feel this is the best decision for Old Dominion University. I plan to be an asset throughout the transition for the University.
“I would like to thank President Broderick for the opportunity he gave me 13 years ago to coach at Old Dominion University.”
The only head coach the program has ever known, Wilder started toe ODU program in 2007 and went 77-56 in 11 seasons. Highlights over that span include trips to the FCS playoffs in 2011-12 and a share of the Conference USA East Division championship with a Bahamas Bowl victory in 2016.
That 2016 breakthrough proved to be a peak, though. The Monarchs went 5-7 in 2017, 4-8 last season and 1-11 this fall, concluding with a 38-22 loss to Charlotte — a program younger than ODU but headed, coincidentally, to the Bahamas Bowl this month.
“Coach Wilder has dedicated the last 13 years of his professional career in the pursuit of excellence for ODU football,” ODU president John Broderick said. “I am extremely grateful to Bobby Wilder, our assistant coaches, our student athletes and our football support staff. Collectively they have given everything of themselves. They have represented ODU with class and dignity.”
A national search is underway to find the second head Monarch, and Shane Beamer will be a name to watch here.