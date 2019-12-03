Big Ten announces coaching, defensive and specialist awards

For the first time in 40 years, an Ohio State coach has won the Big Ten Coach of the Year award. The league’s media has historically subscribed to the thinking of the best coaching job equates to the team that most outperformed its preseason expectations, which then disqualified Ohio State, who could never outperform an expectation that saw the Buckeyes winning the conference more often than not.

That’s how John Cooper, Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer could all coach themselves into the College Football Hall of Fame without winning a single Big Ten Coach of the Year honor. Earle Bruce, in 1979, was the last Ohio State coach to win the honor, until today. Ryan Day has been selected as the Big Ten Coach of the Year by the league’s media. Minnesota’s PJ Fleck won the award from the league’s coaches.

The conference also announced its positional awards and its All-Big Ten teams on the defensive and special teams sides of the ball.

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Young, Ohio State

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Chase Young, Ohio State

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Micah Parsons, Penn State

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Antoine Winfield, Jr., Minnesota

Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year: Keith Duncan, Iowa

Eddelman-Fields Punter of the Year: Blake Hayes, Illinois

, Illinois Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Javon Leake, Maryland

The league announced a total of 12 all-conference teams on Tuesday, six each by the media and coaches.

If I have to sort through all 12, so do you.

Honestly, was life even worth living before you knew that Rutgers punter Adam Korsak was a Second Team All-Big Ten punter on the coaches’ team by listed as Third Team All-Big Ten by the media?