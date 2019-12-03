CFP rankings: Utah remains ahead of OU, Baylor to No. 7 heading into Championship Saturday

The final Tuesday night edition of the College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday, and Utah remained ahead of Oklahoma heading into Championship Saturday, though the Sooners are perhaps positioned to slide ahead of the Utes thanks to what happened directly behind them. Baylor continued its late rise, leaping from No. 14 to No. 7 over the course of two weeks, following wins over unranked Texas and Kansas.
Alabama plummeted from No. 5 to No. 12 following its loss to Auburn, who is now No. 11. The Tigers are ahead of their two major victories, as Oregon checks in at No. 13.
Memphis remained the highest-ranked Group of 5 team at No. 17, two spots ahead of No. 19 Boise State. Should both teams lose
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Utah
6. Oklahoma
7. Baylor
8. Wisconsin
9. Florida
10. Penn State
11. Auburn
12. Alabama
13. Oregon
14. Michigan
15. Notre Dame
16. Iowa
17. Memphis
18. Minnesota
19. Minnesota
20. Cincinnati
21. Appalachian State
22. USC
23. Virginia
24. Navy
25. Oklahoma State
For the first time in 40 years, an Ohio State coach has won the Big Ten Coach of the Year award. The league’s media has historically subscribed to the thinking of the best coaching job equates to the team that most outperformed its preseason expectations, which then disqualified Ohio State, who could never outperform an expectation that saw the Buckeyes winning the conference more often than not.
That’s how John Cooper, Jim Tressel and Urban Meyer could all coach themselves into the College Football Hall of Fame without winning a single Big Ten Coach of the Year honor. Earle Bruce, in 1979, was the last Ohio State coach to win the honor, until today. Ryan Day has been selected as the Big Ten Coach of the Year by the league’s media. Minnesota’s PJ Fleck won the award from the league’s coaches.
The conference also announced its positional awards and its All-Big Ten teams on the defensive and special teams sides of the ball.
- Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Chase Young, Ohio State
- Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Chase Young, Ohio State
- Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Micah Parsons, Penn State
- Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Antoine Winfield, Jr., Minnesota
- Bakken-Anderson Kicker of the Year: Keith Duncan, Iowa
- Eddelman-Fields Punter of the Year: Blake Hayes, Illinois
- Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Javon Leake, Maryland
The league announced a total of 12 all-conference teams on Tuesday, six each by the media and coaches.
If I have to sort through all 12, so do you.
Honestly, was life even worth living before you knew that Rutgers punter Adam Korsak was a Second Team All-Big Ten punter on the coaches’ team by listed as Third Team All-Big Ten by the media?
South Carolina lost former quarterback Jake Bentley to the transfer portal on Monday, and they’re about to lose current quarterback Ryan Hilinski to the operating table. Hilinski suffered a “small” tear in the meniscus in his left knee and played through them from the Gamecocks’ Oct. 12 Georgia game through the end of the season last Saturday.
Hilinski underwent an MRI Monday that confirmed the tear and will have surgery at a to-be-determined date in the future. Various media reported Hilinski also suffered a small tear in his ACL, but South Carolina called such reports “completely erroneous.”
“We are completely comfortable with how Ryan has been handled by the coaching and medical staff at South Carolina,” said Ryan’s father, Mark Hilinski. “There was no risk of further injury with his knee so Ryan continued to play and we supported his decision to do so. While it may not be necessary, he is opting to have this procedure done to get back to full go as quickly as possible.”
“The University of South Carolina is in full accord with the NCAA in regards to student-athlete welfare,” said team physician Dr. Jeff Guy. “All medical-related decisions about a player’s availability are made by the medical staff only, and then relayed to the coaching staff.”
Hilinski is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, which should put him back in action in time for South Carolina’s winter conditioning in January.
Hilinski was pressed into action as a true freshman after Bentley broke his foot in South Carolina’s season-opening loss to North Carolina. He finished the year 236-of-406 (58.1 percent) for 2,357 yards with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions.
Regardless as to where Georgia Southern ultimately goes bowling and ends the season, the Sun Belt Conference school’s coaching staff will be different from when it kicked off the current campaign.
GSU announced earlier in the day Tuesday that Lamar Owens has stepped down from his post as wide receivers coach. No specific reason for the abrupt decision was given.
“I want to thank Lamar for the hard work and dedication he’s put in this season,” head coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement. “We wish Coach Owens and his family nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”
Owens was in the midst of his first season with the Eagles. In a very run-heavy offense, GSU wide receivers had nine touchdown catches this season; in the two seasons prior to his arrival, receivers caught a combined 10 (six in 2018, four in 2017).
The program wrote in its release that “Dimitri Donald, a second-year graduate assistant who has worked with the receiving corps this season, will move to an on-field coaching role for the upcoming bowl game as the 10th assistant coach and Lunsford will begin the process to fill the position following the season.”
One of the lest surprising draft decisions is officially in the books.
One of the best wide receivers at this level when healthy, Laviska Shenault confirmed Tuesday that he has decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. It had been widely expected this would be his decision, with the receiver intimating in recent days that this was indeed the direction in which he was headed.
“First and foremost, I want to thank all of my friends, family and all those who helped me get where I am today,” Shenault said in a statement released by the football program. “I took in a lot of wisdom and knowledge from all of you and used it to make me a better man on and off the field. I’m blessed to be in the position I am today and I know my dad would be proud of the foundation I left as I pursue my dream of playing at the next level and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”
Last season, Shenault led the nation with 9.5 receptions, finishing the year with 1,011 yards and six touchdowns on 86 catches. He scored five more touchdowns on the ground.
This season, as he battled injury, Shenault finished with 56 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns receiving and 21 rushes for 161 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
“Laviska Shenault represented our relentless culture and was one of the most dynamic, dominant and versatile players that I have ever coached,” said CU head football coach Mel Tucker. “He embodies the true ‘show me, don’t tell me’ competitive spirit. I look forward to watching him develop and compete at the elite level and thank him for his contributions on and off the field. Once a Buff, always a Buff.”