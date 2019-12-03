Clemson has huge presence on All-ACC teams

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Didn’t see this one coming, did ya?

Tuesday morning, the ACC revealed its all-conference football teams. Clemson, the defending league and national champions, placed a total of 16 players on the first, second and third teams. The next closest? Pitt and Wake Forest with eight each.

Exactly half of the 16 players placed by the Tigers were first-team selections, including running back Travis Etienne, who led all vote-getters with 176 points. Teammate and linebacker Isaiah Simmons led all defensive players with 157.

A couple of non-Clemson notes, from the conference’s release:

This year’s All-ACC team also features an offensive/defensive first-team brother combination as Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt was the leading vote-getter among wide receivers, and North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt placed second behind Simmons in the balloting at his position. They are the first brothers to earn All-ACC first-team honors in the same season since Virginia identical twins Tiki Barber (running back) and Ronde’ Barber (cornerback) in 1995 and 1996.

was the leading vote-getter among wide receivers, and North Carolina linebacker placed second behind Simmons in the balloting at his position. They are the first brothers to earn All-ACC first-team honors in the same season since Virginia identical twins (running back) and (cornerback) in 1995 and 1996. Virginia’s Joe Reed was a dual first-team selection, as he also led the voting at the all-purpose back position. Louisville’s Hassan Hall was a similar dual choice as second-team all-purpose and third-team specialist.

Below are the complete first, second and third teams, as voted on by 46 members of the media as well as the league’s 14 head coaches:

First-Team Offense

QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 150

RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson; 176

RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College; 168

WR – Sage Surratt, Wake Forest; 167

WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson; 153

WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville; 153

TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami; 115

AP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 142

OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson; 136

OT – Mehki Becton, Louisville; 126

OG – John Simpson, Clemson; 160

OG – John Phillips, Boston College; 114

C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt; 92

First-Team Defense

DE – Gregory Rousseau, Miami; 152

DE – Carlos Basham, Wake Forest; 142

DT – Jaylen Twyman, Pitt; 146

DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State; 136

LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson; 157

LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina; 144

LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami; 129

CB – Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech; 136

CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson; 100

S – Paris Ford, Pitt; 130

S – Tanner Muse, Clemson; 122

First-Team Specialists

PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest; 156

P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse; 103

SP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 156

Second-Team Offense

QB – Bryce Perkins, Virginia; 102

RB – Cam Akers, Florida State; 123

RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville; 103

WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina; 96

WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State; 90

WR – Trishton Jackson, Syracuse; 86

TE – Noah Gray, Duke; 75

AP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 59

OT – Charlie Heck, North Carolina; 117

OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College; 85

OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson; 103

OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College; 98

C – Sean Pollard, Clemson; 90

Second-Team Defense

DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt; 103

DE – Victor Dimukeje, Duke; 88

DT – Larrell Murchison, NC State; 89

DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson; 79

LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech; 120

LB – Max Richardson, Boston College; 90

LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (FL); 55

CB – Dane Jackson, Pitt; 87

CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson; 77

S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State; 102

S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse; 99

Second-Team Specialists

PK – Christopher Dunn, NC State; 87

P – Dom Maggio, Wake Forest; 76

SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke; 69

Third-Team Offense

QB – Sam Howell, North Carolina; 76

RB – Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech; 42

RB – Michael Carter, North Carolina; 39

WR – Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest; 64

WR – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 61

WR – Dyami Brown, North Carolina; 57

TE – Hunter Long, Boston College; 63

AP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 34

OT – Justin Herron, Wake Forest; 83

OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson; 52

OG – Bryce Hargrove, Pitt; 88

OG – Nate Gillam, Wake Forest; 81

C – Alec Lindstrom, Boston College; 72

Third-Team Defense

DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson; 49

DE – Chris Rumph II, Duke; 38

DT – Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina; 60

DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson; 59

LB – Jordan Mack, Virginia; 53

LB – Lakiem Williams, Syracuse; 51

LB – Koby Quansah, Duke; 49

CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; 74

CB – Essang Bassey, Wake Forest; 61

S – K’Von Wallace, Clemson; 80

S – Joey Blount, Virginia; 38

Third-Team Specialists

PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse; 59

P – Trenton Gill, NC State; 61

SP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 68