Ex-Notre Dame RB George Atkinson III dies less than a year after twin brother, Josh, passed

For the Atkinson family, this is a truly unimaginable and heartbreaking tragedy.

Very late last year, it was confirmed that former Notre Dame defensive back Josh Atkinson had passed away at the age of 25. The announcement was made by Atkinson’s twin brother, George Atkinson III, who also played his college football for the Fighting Irish.

Overnight, reports surfaced that Atkinson III has now passed away at the age of 26. While no cause of death has been revealed, it’s being reported that the young man had been dealing with depression since the death of his brother.

Former Notre Dame running back George Atkinson III has died. Atkinson III has been dealing with depression since the death of his twin brother Josh roughly one year ago. Both were part of Notre Dame’s 2011 recruiting class. — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 3, 2019

Devastating news to share… George Atkinson is now flying high in heaven with his brother Josh. The Atkinson family has lost two amazing young men less than a year apart… major prayers to the Atkinson family. No other details available right now.. pic.twitter.com/6OjRIs7Q58 — Dos Leprechauns (@dosleprechauns) December 3, 2019

“I can’t put into words the pain that comes with losing my twin brother (Joshua Alexander Atkinson) thank you for the love and support please keep Josh in your prayers 🙏🏾and respect the space I need to mourn this tragic loss,” Atkinson III wrote at the time of his brother’s death.

In 38 games from 2011-13 as a running back in South Bend, Atkinson III rushed for 943 yards and 10 touchdowns on 153 carries. He left the Irish early and made himself available for the 2014 NFL Draft.

Both George and Josh are the sons of the son of former Oakland Raiders great George Atkinson II. The young men’s mother passed away shortly before Josh’s death after battling Crohn’s disease.