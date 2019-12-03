Ex-Notre Dame RB George Atkinson III dies less than a year after twin brother, Josh, passed

For the Atkinson family, this is a truly unimaginable and heartbreaking tragedy.
Very late last year, it was confirmed that former Notre Dame defensive back Josh Atkinson had passed away at the age of 25. The announcement was made by Atkinson’s twin brother, George Atkinson III, who also played his college football for the Fighting Irish.
Overnight, reports surfaced that Atkinson III has now passed away at the age of 26. While no cause of death has been revealed, it’s being reported that the young man had been dealing with depression since the death of his brother.
“I can’t put into words the pain that comes with losing my twin brother (Joshua Alexander Atkinson) thank you for the love and support please keep Josh in your prayers 🙏🏾and respect the space I need to mourn this tragic loss,” Atkinson III wrote at the time of his brother’s death.
In 38 games from 2011-13 as a running back in South Bend, Atkinson III rushed for 943 yards and 10 touchdowns on 153 carries. He left the Irish early and made himself available for the 2014 NFL Draft.
Both George and Josh are the sons of the son of former Oakland Raiders great George Atkinson II. The young men’s mother passed away shortly before Josh’s death after battling Crohn’s disease.
Once again, this is a check that a university won’t mind cutting at all.
Saturday night, Auburn cut down mighty Alabama in a wild win that all but ensured the Crimson Tide will not be a College Football Playoff participant for the first time ever. Not surprisingly, the joyous fans in attendance at Jordan-Hare Stadium stormed the field in celebration.
Just as unsurprisingly, the SEC Monday announced that Auburn has been fined $250,000 because of the field-storming that violates the conference’s prohibition of “postgame fan access to the competition area.” This was the university’s fourth violation of a policy that was enacted in 2004 and revamped in 2015, with the most recent coming in 2017 after beating, you guessed it, their Iron Bowl rivals.
An initial violation results in a $50,000 fine levied by the league, with that total increased to $100,000 for a second. Any subsequent violation costs the school $250,000 for each subsequent occurrence. The conference noted in its release that “[f]ines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.”
From the conference’s release:
The member universities of the Southeastern Conference unanimously approved the policy which requires fines to be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game.
The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.
It’s been quite the past few days personnel-wise for the Missouri football program.
Saturday, Mizzou confirmed that Barry Odom had been fired as head football coach after four seasons. As we noted Monday, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam announced that he had decided to make his way early into the NFL.
The day prior to that, though, Okwuegbunam’s teammate, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, took to Twitter to confirm that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and place his name into the 2020 NFL Draft pool. “I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity, my family for supporting and guiding me, my teammates for pushing me and continuously holding me accountable, Coach Odom, Coach [Brick] Haley and the staff for molding me and teaching me lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” the lineman wrote.
Elliott began his collegiate career as a four-star 2016 signee at Texas before transferring to Mizzou in May of 2017.
After sitting out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Elliott’s eight tackles for loss in 2018 were third on the Tigers. This season, his 8½ tackles for loss led the team.
Minnesota will likely be about to lose an offensive lineman to the transfer process this offseason. Guard Nate Umlor announced he has entered his name in the transfer portal, which allows him to have contact with any other football program looking to recruit him.
“As a kid growing up in the midwest, it was always my dream to play in the Big Ten,” Umlor said in his statement. “I was lucky enough to accomplish my dream here at the University of Minnesota. I can’t thank Coach [PJ Fleck] enough for giving me this opportunity.
“I have entered my name into the NCAA transfer portal and I am ready for the next step in my career as a football player,” Umlor added.
A redshirt sophomore, Umlor served as a backup to starting left guard Blaise Andries this season for the Gophers. The Michigan native will look to continue his college football at another program, but he will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program. Umlor will have one more season of eligibility for the 2021 season, which will be his last season of eligibility.
The transfer portal has been quite busy today and will be very active in the coming days following the conclusion of the regular season. Among the evergrowing number of players adding their names to the transfer portal on Monday included a couple of players from Tennessee. Wide receiver Jerrod Means and offensive lineman Ryan Johnson each entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Johnson took to Twitter to release a letter to his Tennessee followers that confirmed his decision.
“This has not been an easy decision for me or my family as I have been a Vol fan my whole life,” Johnson said. “But I believe that it is time for me to start a new chapter in my life and in my football career.”
For the immediate future, the potential loss of Johnson will have a bit of a more significant impact for the Vols. Johnson is an experienced offensive lineman with some starting experience in Knoxville, although he has largely been used as a backup lineman and special teams player this fall. The redshirt junior will be a graduate transfer, which will make him eligible to play right away next season for any other FBS program.
Means had limited playing time this season as a freshman. By appearing in five games, however, Means cannot use the 2019 season as a redshirt season because he exceeded the four-game limit to qualify for a redshirt this fall. Means will have to sit out the 2020 season as a transfer at any other FBS program, but he can burn his redshirt season in the process to ensure he still has three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2021.