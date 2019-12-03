Ex-TCU DE Isaiah Chambers transferring from Houston, too

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As many have before him, maybe Isaiah Chambers believes the third time will be a charm?

With speculation swirling earlier in the day, a Houston official confirmed that Chambers’ name is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database. Chambers, who subsequently acknowledged his decision to leave on Twitter, is expected to graduate from UH next spring, which would make the redshirt junior eligible to play immediately for another FBS program in 2020.

Next season would serve as Chambers’ final year of eligibility.

I will be transferring after graduating this May , I will be eligible immediately , DM’s open Thank you #coognation Forever A Coog ! pic.twitter.com/1bSY5FrWFQ — Isaiah Chambers (@esta_guapo) December 3, 2019

This was Chambers’ second season on the field for Houston after transferring in from TCU in August of 2017.

Last year, Chambers was leading the Cougars in sacks with 4½ when he went down with a season-ending knee injury. This year, Chambers’ five sacks were tied for the team lead while his six tackles for loss were fourth.

A four-star member of the Horned Frogs’ 2016 recruiting class, Chambers was rated as the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 136 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one player in TCU’s class that year was rated higher than Chambers — running back Sewo Olonilua.