Georgia Southern’s Lamar Owens resigns as WRs coach

Regardless as to where Georgia Southern ultimately goes bowling and ends the season, the Sun Belt Conference school’s coaching staff will be different from when it kicked off the current campaign.

GSU announced earlier in the day Tuesday that Lamar Owens has stepped down from his post as wide receivers coach. No specific reason for the abrupt decision was given.

“I want to thank Lamar for the hard work and dedication he’s put in this season,” head coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement. “We wish Coach Owens and his family nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”

Owens was in the midst of his first season with the Eagles. In a very run-heavy offense, GSU wide receivers had nine touchdown catches this season; in the two seasons prior to his arrival, receivers caught a combined 10 (six in 2018, four in 2017).

The program wrote in its release that “Dimitri Donald, a second-year graduate assistant who has worked with the receiving corps this season, will move to an on-field coaching role for the upcoming bowl game as the 10th assistant coach and Lunsford will begin the process to fill the position following the season.”