Justin Fields’ knee hurting, but won’t keep him out of B1G title game

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 1:56 PM EST
It’s going to take a lot more than a twice-injured knee to sideline Justin Fields in the latest biggest game of his life.

In the third quarter of No. 1 Ohio State’s most recent win over Michigan, the sophomore quarterback went down with what looked could be a rather significant injury to his left leg.  After a brief trip to the medical tent, Fields returned and, on his first play back, tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Following the game, Fields acknowledged that he had actually sprained the MCL in the huge win over Penn State the week before.

With a trip to the Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin next on tap, head coach Ryan Day had indicated that he’s not concerned about Fields’ availability.  Tuesday afternoon, and while acknowledging that the knee still hurts, Fields left little doubt that he’ll be on the field — albeit with a slightly larger knee brace that will limit his mobility.

Fields, one of at least two OSU players who will get invites to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City later this month, has thrown 37 touchdowns versus just one interception in his first year as a starter.  His 192.1 passer rating is first in the conference and fourth in the country.

He’s also rushed for 470 yards and 10 more touchdowns, which will make the bulkier knee brace a rather sizeable storyline heading into Saturday’s game.

Ex-TCU DE Isaiah Chambers transferring from Houston, too

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
As many have before him, maybe Isaiah Chambers believes the third time will be a charm?

With speculation swirling earlier in the day, a Houston official confirmed that Chambers’ name is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database.  Chambers, who subsequently acknowledged his decision to leave on Twitter, is expected to graduate from UH next spring, which would make the redshirt junior eligible to play immediately for another FBS program in 2020.

Next season would serve as Chambers’ final year of eligibility.

This was Chambers’ second season on the field for Houston after transferring in from TCU in August of 2017.

Last year, Chambers was leading the Cougars in sacks with 4½ when he went down with a season-ending knee injury.  This year, Chambers’ five sacks were tied for the team lead while his six tackles for loss were fourth.

A four-star member of the Horned Frogs’ 2016 recruiting class, Chambers was rated as the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 136 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one player in TCU’s class that year was rated higher than Chambers — running back Sewo Olonilua.

Third Mizzou player declares early for 2020 NFL Draft

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
Instead of a charm, consider this third time a surprise.

Sunday, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott announced that he would be leaving Missouri early; a day later, teammate and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam did the same.  Early Tuesday afternoon, a third Tigers football player, offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo, announced that he too will be leaving Columbia early for the NFL.

“After many prayers, many discussions with the people who have shaped me, and much consideration, I have decided to begin the process of achieving a dream I have had for as long as I can remember and will be declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

A three-star 2016 signee, and after redshirting as a true freshman, Colon-Castillo spent the past three years as the Tigers’ starting center.  It had been expected that the redshirt junior would return for one more season.

Over the weekend, Barry Odom was fired as Mizzou’s head football coach, which may have played a role in this surprising decision.

Texas’ De’Gabriel Floyd forced to medically retire from football

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
A medical issue bigger than football has forced De’Gabriel Floyd to walk away from the sport permanently.

It was confirmed in early April that Floyd would miss his entire true freshman season at Texas after being diagnosed with cervical stenosis, a narrowing of the spine.  Because of the potential dangers and increased risks associated with the condition, Floyd announced Monday on social media that he has been forced to medically retire from football.

“I want to thank [G]od, my family, The University of Texas, and all of those who elevate me towards my dream,” Floyd wrote. “I am forever thankful for all of you, because my life could of went a totally different direction if I walked it completely alone.”

A four-star member of the Longhorns’ 2019 recruiting class, Floyd was rated as the No. 3 inside linebacker in the country; the No. 13 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 67 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated signee on the defensive side of the ball for UT earlier this year.

Details of Greg Schiano’s eight-year contract released

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 11:52 AM EST
It’s now officially official.

Over the weekend, and after it appeared off, the reunion between Greg Schiano and Rutgers was back on as the university confirmed his hiring as head football coach, pending the board’s rubber-stamping of the agreement.  Tuesday, said rubber-stamping came to pass as the university’s Board of Governors officially approved Schiano’s contract, the school announced.

Schiano’s deal is for eight years, although it isn’t fully guaranteed.  From nj.com:

If he is fired without cause at any point in the contract, he will be paid 76.875% of his remaining salary; the payout from that point will not exceed $24.6 million. Schiano’s buyout to break the contract begins at $8 million if he leaves Rutgers prior to Dec. 1, 2020, and it decreases as the contract progresses. Schiano will have a $6 million buyout in his second season, a $4 million buyout in his third, a $3 million buyout in his fourth and a $2 million buyout in his fifth. Schiano will have a $1 million buyout for the final three years of the deal.

The contract calls for Schiano to make an average of $4 million annually, a figure that would’ve placed him 10th in the 14-team Big Ten this year.

And the unlimited private jet use that helped the talks initially break off last month?  Schiano will be permitted to use a private jet for recruiting purposes and, “[i]f private funding is available, he will be able to use private air travel for other university business.” If private funding is unavailable for any non-recruiting university-related business, Schiano will be permitted to fly first-class.

In 11 seasons from 2001-11, Schiano went 68-67 as the head coach at Rutgers.  In the seven-plus seasons since Schiano left for the NFL, the Scarlet Knights have gone 36-60 and are 13-44 since the start of the 2015 season; in the 17 years prior to his arrival in Piscataway, they went 67-114-2.

After leaving Rutgers, the 53-year-old Schiano spent two decidedly unsuccessful seasons (7-9 in 2012, 4-12 in 2013) as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Schiano served as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016-18 before being replaced as part of the post-Urban Meyer staff shakeup by new OSU head coach Ryan Day.  In the two years in between the NFL and OSU stints, Schiano coached at a Tampa preparatory school.

“Rutgers University and this football program have meant the world to me and my family,” said Schiano in new quotes distributed by the school Tuesday morning. “I arrived here in 2000 with the goal to build a program that would be a source of pride for the state of New Jersey and develop great young men. I look forward to embracing that challenge once again. This is a great opportunity for all of Rutgers to pull together to get us back to where we all know we belong. It will take everyone on this campus and in the State of Rutgers to get this done.”

“Today we open the next great chapter for Rutgers Football,” said athletic director Pat Hobbs. “Coach Schiano is absolutely the best person to lead our program. He brings a quality of leadership and integrity that will make all of us proud in the years ahead. I couldn’t be more excited for our student-athletes and our fans. A lot of hard work lies ahead, but we will all keep chopping together with Coach to achieve success in the Big Ten. We all know what the goal is and we all must do our part. I can’t express enough appreciation to Greg and Christy Schiano, the first family of Rutgers Football. Welcome back!”