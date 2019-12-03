Justin Fields’ knee hurting, but won’t keep him out of B1G title game

It’s going to take a lot more than a twice-injured knee to sideline Justin Fields in the latest biggest game of his life.

In the third quarter of No. 1 Ohio State’s most recent win over Michigan, the sophomore quarterback went down with what looked could be a rather significant injury to his left leg. After a brief trip to the medical tent, Fields returned and, on his first play back, tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Following the game, Fields acknowledged that he had actually sprained the MCL in the huge win over Penn State the week before.

With a trip to the Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin next on tap, head coach Ryan Day had indicated that he’s not concerned about Fields’ availability. Tuesday afternoon, and while acknowledging that the knee still hurts, Fields left little doubt that he’ll be on the field — albeit with a slightly larger knee brace that will limit his mobility.

While he admits that his knee hurts right now, Justin Fields said he’s playing in the Big Ten Championship Game for Ohio State no matter how much it hurts. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) December 3, 2019

Justin Fields said he'll wear his bulkier knee brace in the Big Ten championship game as a preventative measure. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 3, 2019

Fields, one of at least two OSU players who will get invites to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City later this month, has thrown 37 touchdowns versus just one interception in his first year as a starter. His 192.1 passer rating is first in the conference and fourth in the country.

He’s also rushed for 470 yards and 10 more touchdowns, which will make the bulkier knee brace a rather sizeable storyline heading into Saturday’s game.