Miami announces future home-and-home with South Carolina

With the 2019 regular season in the books, a pair of Power Five football programs have some future scheduling news to address.

In a release Tuesday morning, The U announced that it has reached an agreement with South Carolina on a future home-and-home series. The Hurricanes will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Sept. 5, 2026, before playing host to the Gamecocks at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.

“We are excited to add South Carolina to our future football schedule,” a statement from athletic director Blake James began. “These two matchups will be a terrific showcase for both fan bases and it furthers our commitment to scheduling top programs for our non-conference slate.”

The two schools have met 16 times previously, the first coming in 1936. The most recent meeting came in the 2014 Duck Commander Independence Bowl; the last regular-season matchup was in December of 1987.

The Hurricanes hold an 8-6-2 edge in the series.