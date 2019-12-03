More than five dozen players hit the transfer portal on Monday alone

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you thought the omnipresent portal was busier than normal to start your work week, you weren’t exactly wrong.

Amidst myriad coaching news, including the stunner out of Seattle, CFT brought you word Monday that players from South Carolina (HERE), Tennessee (HERE) and Minnesota (HERE) had made their way into the NCAA transfer database. But wait, there were more. A lot more.

Texas A&M tight end Glenn Beal . Started two of the 16 games in which he played. Caught five passes for 21 yards, with all of those coming this season.

. Started two of the 16 games in which he played. Caught five passes for 21 yards, with all of those coming this season. Texas offensive lineman JP Urquidez . Of his 11 career appearances, 10 came in 2019.

. Of his 11 career appearances, 10 came in 2019. Oklahoma State tight end Grayson Boomer . The four-star 2019 signee missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL.

. The four-star 2019 signee missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL. Two UCLA linebackers, Tyree Thompson and Noah Keeter . Thompson started every game in 2018 but missed all of 2019 due to injury, while Keeter did not play in any games as a true freshman this past season.

and . Thompson started every game in 2018 but missed all of 2019 due to injury, while Keeter did not play in any games as a true freshman this past season. Two Boston College redshirt freshmen defensive backs, Aaron Gethers and Evan Stewart . Gethers played in five games this season, Stewart one.

and . Gethers played in five games this season, Stewart one. Ole Miss offensive lineman Bryce Mathews . A four-star 2016 signee, Mathews spent his time in Oxford as a backup for the Rebels.

. A four-star 2016 signee, Mathews spent his time in Oxford as a backup for the Rebels. Arkansas offensive lineman Silas Robinson . Played in six games after redshirting as a true freshman in 2018.

. Played in six games after redshirting as a true freshman in 2018. Bowling Green quarterback Grant Loy . Started seven games this past season for the Falcons

. Started seven games this past season for the Falcons Another Minnesota offensive lineman, Ben Davis. Played in nine games the past two seasons, including just one in 2019.

All told, by one media member’s account, more than five dozen FBS players hit the portal on Monday alone.

61 FBS football players have entered the NCAA transfer portal today. Nine from the SEC — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 2, 2019

Included in that total was also nearly a dozen from one school all by itself.