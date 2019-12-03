More than five dozen players hit transfer portal on Monday alone

One of the lest surprising draft decisions is officially in the books.

One of the best wide receivers at this level when healthy, Laviska Shenault confirmed Tuesday that he has decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. It had been widely expected this would be his decision, with the receiver intimating in recent days that this was indeed the direction in which he was headed.

“First and foremost, I want to thank all of my friends, family and all those who helped me get where I am today,” Shenault said in a statement released by the football program. “I took in a lot of wisdom and knowledge from all of you and used it to make me a better man on and off the field. I’m blessed to be in the position I am today and I know my dad would be proud of the foundation I left as I pursue my dream of playing at the next level and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”

Last season, Shenault led the nation with 9.5 receptions, finishing the year with 1,011 yards and six touchdowns on 86 catches. He scored five more touchdowns on the ground.

This season, as he battled injury, Shenault finished with 56 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns receiving and 21 rushes for 161 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

“Laviska Shenault represented our relentless culture and was one of the most dynamic, dominant and versatile players that I have ever coached,” said CU head football coach Mel Tucker. “He embodies the true ‘show me, don’t tell me’ competitive spirit. I look forward to watching him develop and compete at the elite level and thank him for his contributions on and off the field. Once a Buff, always a Buff.”