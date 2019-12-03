QB Artur Sitkowski reverses course, will remain at Rutgers

Without yet coaching a game in his second go-’round in Piscataway, has Greg Schiano earned his first personnel “win?”

The on-again/off-again Schiano reunion at Rutgers was back on over the weekend as the football confirmed his hiring as its head football coach. Monday, Schiano met with the team for the first time; a short time later, it was confirmed that Artur Sitkowski would be remaining with the Scarlet Knights.

In early October, shortly after Chris Ash was dismissed, the sophomore quarterback decided to take a redshirt for the 2019 season, ultimately entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. Because he played in four or fewer games in 2019, Sitkowski will still have three years of eligibility remaining that he can begin using in 2020.

Last season as a true freshman, Sitkowski’s 18 interceptions were tied for the most at the FBS level and his 49.1 completion percentage was tied for third-worst, while his 76.4 passer rating was dead-last among all qualified quarterbacks. This year as mainly a backup, Sitkowski completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 429 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Sitkowski regained his starting job this season when McLane Carter, a grad transfer from Texas Tech, suffered a concussion in the Week 2 loss to Iowa. Two games after regaining it, Sitkowski voluntarily gave it up to redshirt.