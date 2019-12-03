Report: Florida State won’t name new coach before the weekend

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So much for that.

Monday, it was reported that Florida State’s coaching search, now in its fifth week, could end as early as Monday or Tuesday. A day later, however, the Tallahassee Democrat is now reporting that, citing a source with knowledge of the search, an announcement on a permanent replacement for the fired Willie Taggart “is not expected before this weekend as the Seminoles are zeroing in on their candidate.”

One of the more prominent candidates for the job mentioned, Mike Norvell, will be coaching Memphis in the AAC championship game against Cincinnati this coming Saturday. Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Penn State’s James Franklin have had their names mentioned in connection to the opening as well.

In the days after Taggart was fired, Bob Stoops‘ name was connected to the opening through various levels of speculation. At one point, FSU’s athletic director, David Coburn, publicly stated that the current head coach and general manager of the XFL’s Dallas franchise was a candidate for the job; Stoops subsequently stated that “the rumors/reports of him being a candidate for the Florida State job opening are not accurate.” Stoops is no longer considered a viable candidate.

Of course, Primetime was a fleeting part of the search soap opera as well.

Interim head coach Odell Haggins has also drawn support from current Seminole football players to take over the job permanently. The Seminoles won two of three with Haggins in charge in finishing out the regular season 6-6.