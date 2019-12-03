Getty Images

Report: Florida State won’t name new coach before the weekend

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
So much for that.

Monday, it was reported that Florida State’s coaching search, now in its fifth week, could end as early as Monday or Tuesday.  A day later, however, the Tallahassee Democrat is now reporting that, citing a source with knowledge of the search, an announcement on a permanent replacement for the fired Willie Taggart “is not expected before this weekend as the Seminoles are zeroing in on their candidate.”

One of the more prominent candidates for the job mentioned, Mike Norvell, will be coaching Memphis in the AAC championship game against Cincinnati this coming Saturday.  Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Penn State’s James Franklin have had their names mentioned in connection to the opening as well.

In the days after Taggart was firedBob Stoops‘ name was connected to the opening through various levels of speculation.  At one point, FSU’s athletic director, David Coburn, publicly stated that the current head coach and general manager of the XFL’s Dallas franchise was a candidate for the job; Stoops subsequently stated that “the rumors/reports of him being a candidate for the Florida State job opening are not accurate.” Stoops is no longer considered a viable candidate.

Of course, Primetime was a fleeting part of the search soap opera as well.

Interim head coach Odell Haggins has also drawn support from current Seminole football players to take over the job permanently.  The Seminoles won two of three with Haggins in charge in finishing out the regular season 6-6.

Clemson has huge presence on All-ACC teams

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 9:56 AM EST
Didn’t see this one coming, did ya?

Tuesday morning, the ACC revealed its all-conference football teams.  Clemson, the defending league and national champions, placed a total of 16 players on the first, second and third teams.  The next closest?  Pitt and Wake Forest with eight each.

Exactly half of the 16 players placed by the Tigers were first-team selections, including running back Travis Etienne, who led all vote-getters with 176 points.  Teammate and linebacker Isaiah Simmons led all defensive players with 157.

A couple of non-Clemson notes, from the conference’s release:

  • This year’s All-ACC team also features an offensive/defensive first-team brother combination as Wake Forest’s Sage Surratt was the leading vote-getter among wide receivers, and North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt placed second behind Simmons in the balloting at his position. They are the first brothers to earn All-ACC first-team honors in the same season since Virginia identical twins Tiki Barber (running back) and Ronde’ Barber (cornerback) in 1995 and 1996.
  • Virginia’s Joe Reed was a dual first-team selection, as he also led the voting at the all-purpose back position. Louisville’s Hassan Hall was a similar dual choice as second-team all-purpose and third-team specialist.

Below are the complete first, second and third teams, as voted on by 46 members of the media as well as the league’s 14 head coaches:

First-Team Offense
QB – Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 150
RB – Travis Etienne, Clemson; 176
RB – AJ Dillon, Boston College; 168
WR – Sage Surratt, Wake Forest; 167
WR – Tee Higgins, Clemson; 153
WR – Tutu Atwell, Louisville; 153
TE – Brevin Jordan, Miami; 115
AP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 142
OT – Tremayne Anchrum, Clemson; 136
OT – Mehki Becton, Louisville; 126
OG – John Simpson, Clemson; 160
OG – John Phillips, Boston College; 114
C – Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt; 92

First-Team Defense
DE – Gregory Rousseau, Miami; 152
DE – Carlos Basham, Wake Forest; 142
DT – Jaylen Twyman, Pitt; 146
DT – Marvin Wilson, Florida State; 136
LB – Isaiah Simmons, Clemson; 157
LB – Chazz Surratt, North Carolina; 144
LB – Shaquille Quarterman, Miami; 129
CB – Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech; 136
CB – A.J. Terrell, Clemson; 100
S – Paris Ford, Pitt; 130
S – Tanner Muse, Clemson; 122

First-Team Specialists
PK – Nick Sciba, Wake Forest; 156
P – Sterling Hofrichter, Syracuse; 103
SP – Joe Reed, Virginia; 156

Second-Team Offense
QB – Bryce Perkins, Virginia; 102
RB – Cam Akers, Florida State; 123
RB – Javian Hawkins, Louisville; 103
WR – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina; 96
WR – Tamorrion Terry, Florida State; 90
WR – Trishton Jackson, Syracuse; 86
TE – Noah Gray, Duke; 75
AP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 59
OT – Charlie Heck, North Carolina; 117
OT – Ben Petrula, Boston College; 85
OG – Gage Cervenka, Clemson; 103
OG – Zion Johnson, Boston College; 98
C – Sean Pollard, Clemson; 90

Second-Team Defense
DE – Patrick Jones II, Pitt; 103
DE – Victor Dimukeje, Duke; 88
DT – Larrell Murchison, NC State; 89
DT – Tyler Davis, Clemson; 79
LB – Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech; 120
LB – Max Richardson, Boston College; 90
LB – Michael Pinckney, Miami (FL); 55
CB – Dane Jackson, Pitt; 87
CB – Derion Kendrick, Clemson; 77
S – Hamsah Nasirildeen, Florida State; 102
S – Andre Cisco, Syracuse; 99

Second-Team Specialists
PK – Christopher Dunn, NC State; 87
P – Dom Maggio, Wake Forest; 76
SP – Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke; 69

Third-Team Offense
QB – Sam Howell, North Carolina; 76
RB – Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech; 42
RB – Michael Carter, North Carolina; 39
WR – Kendall Hinton, Wake Forest; 64
WR – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 61
WR – Dyami Brown, North Carolina; 57
TE – Hunter Long, Boston College; 63
AP – Maurice Ffrench, Pitt; 34
OT – Justin Herron, Wake Forest; 83
OT – Jackson Carman, Clemson; 52
OG – Bryce Hargrove, Pitt; 88
OG – Nate Gillam, Wake Forest; 81
C – Alec Lindstrom, Boston College; 72

Third-Team Defense
DE – Xavier Thomas, Clemson; 49
DE – Chris Rumph II, Duke; 38
DT – Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina; 60
DT – Nyles Pinckney, Clemson; 59
LB – Jordan Mack, Virginia; 53
LB – Lakiem Williams, Syracuse; 51
LB – Koby Quansah, Duke; 49
CB – Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State; 74
CB – Essang Bassey, Wake Forest; 61
S – K’Von Wallace, Clemson; 80
S – Joey Blount, Virginia; 38

Third-Team Specialists
PK – Andre Szmyt, Syracuse; 59
P – Trenton Gill, NC State; 61
SP – Hassan Hall, Louisville; 68

More than five dozen players hit the transfer portal on Monday alone

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
If you thought the omnipresent portal was busier than normal to start your work week, you weren’t exactly wrong.

Amidst myriad coaching news, including the stunner out of Seattle, CFT brought you word Monday that players from South Carolina (HERE), Tennessee (HERE) and Minnesota (HERE) had made their way into the NCAA transfer database.  But wait, there were more.  A lot more.

  • Texas A&M tight end Glenn Beal.  Started two of the 16 games in which he played.  Caught five passes for 21 yards, with all of those coming this season.
  • Texas offensive lineman JP Urquidez. Of his 11 career appearances, 10 came in 2019.
  • Oklahoma State tight end Grayson Boomer. The four-star 2019 signee missed all of 2019 with a torn ACL.
  • Two UCLA linebackers, Tyree Thompson and Noah Keeter. Thompson started every game in 2018 but missed all of 2019 due to injury, while Keeter did not play in any games as a true freshman this past season.
  • Two Boston College redshirt freshmen defensive backs, Aaron Gethers and Evan Stewart. Gethers played in five games this season, Stewart one.
  • Ole Miss offensive lineman Bryce Mathews. A four-star 2016 signee, Mathews spent his time in Oxford as a backup for the Rebels.
  • Arkansas offensive lineman Silas Robinson. Played in six games after redshirting as a true freshman in 2018.
  • Bowling Green quarterback Grant Loy.  Started seven games this past season for the Falcons
  • Another Minnesota offensive lineman, Ben Davis. Played in nine games the past two seasons, including just one in 2019.

All told, by one media member’s account, more than five dozen FBS players hit the portal on Monday alone.

Included in that total was also nearly a dozen from one school all by itself.

Ex-Notre Dame RB George Atkinson III dies less than a year after twin brother, Josh, passed

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
For the Atkinson family, this is a truly unimaginable and heartbreaking tragedy.

Very late last year, it was confirmed that former Notre Dame defensive back Josh Atkinson had passed away at the age of 25.  The announcement was made by Atkinson’s twin brother, George Atkinson III, who also played his college football for the Fighting Irish.

Overnight, reports surfaced that Atkinson III has now passed away at the age of 26.  While no cause of death has been revealed, it’s being reported that the young man had been dealing with depression since the death of his brother.

“I can’t put into words the pain that comes with losing my twin brother (Joshua Alexander Atkinson) thank you for the love and support please keep Josh in your prayers 🙏🏾and respect the space I need to mourn this tragic loss,” Atkinson III wrote at the time of his brother’s death.

In 38 games from 2011-13 as a running back in South Bend, Atkinson III rushed for 943 yards and 10 touchdowns on 153 carries.  He left the Irish early and made himself available for the 2014 NFL Draft.

Both George and Josh are the sons of the son of former Oakland Raiders great George Atkinson II.  The young men’s mother passed away shortly before Josh’s death after battling Crohn’s disease.

Auburn fined $250k by SEC for fan field-storming after beating Alabama

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
Once again, this is a check that a university won’t mind cutting at all.

Saturday night, Auburn cut down mighty Alabama in a wild win that all but ensured the Crimson Tide will not be a College Football Playoff participant for the first time ever.  Not surprisingly, the joyous fans in attendance at Jordan-Hare Stadium stormed the field in celebration.

Just as unsurprisingly, the SEC Monday announced that Auburn has been fined $250,000 because of the field-storming that violates the conference’s prohibition of “postgame fan access to the competition area.” This was the university’s fourth violation of a policy that was enacted in 2004 and revamped in 2015, with the most recent coming in 2017 after beating, you guessed it, their Iron Bowl rivals.

An initial violation results in a $50,000 fine levied by the league, with that total increased to $100,000 for a second.  Any subsequent violation costs the school $250,000 for each subsequent occurrence. The conference noted in its release that “[f]ines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.”

From the conference’s release:

The member universities of the Southeastern Conference unanimously approved the policy which requires fines to be applied when spectators enter the playing field after a game.

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.