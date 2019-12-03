South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski played through meniscus

South Carolina lost former quarterback Jake Bentley to the transfer portal on Monday, and they’re about to lose current quarterback Ryan Hilinski to the operating table. Hilinski suffered a “small” tear in the meniscus in his left knee and played through them from the Gamecocks’ Oct. 12 Georgia game through the end of the season last Saturday.
Hilinski underwent an MRI Monday that confirmed the tear and will have surgery at a to-be-determined date in the future. Various media reported Hilinski also suffered a small tear in his ACL, but South Carolina called such reports “completely erroneous.”
“We are completely comfortable with how Ryan has been handled by the coaching and medical staff at South Carolina,” said Ryan’s father, Mark Hilinski. “There was no risk of further injury with his knee so Ryan continued to play and we supported his decision to do so. While it may not be necessary, he is opting to have this procedure done to get back to full go as quickly as possible.”
“The University of South Carolina is in full accord with the NCAA in regards to student-athlete welfare,” said team physician Dr. Jeff Guy. “All medical-related decisions about a player’s availability are made by the medical staff only, and then relayed to the coaching staff.”
Hilinski is expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, which should put him back in action in time for South Carolina’s winter conditioning in January.
Hilinski was pressed into action as a true freshman after Bentley broke his foot in South Carolina’s season-opening loss to North Carolina. He finished the year 236-of-406 (58.1 percent) for 2,357 yards with 11 touchdowns against five interceptions.
Regardless as to where Georgia Southern ultimately goes bowling and ends the season, the Sun Belt Conference school’s coaching staff will be different from when it kicked off the current campaign.
GSU announced earlier in the day Tuesday that Lamar Owens has stepped down from his post as wide receivers coach. No specific reason for the abrupt decision was given.
“I want to thank Lamar for the hard work and dedication he’s put in this season,” head coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement. “We wish Coach Owens and his family nothing but the best in their future endeavors.”
Owens was in the midst of his first season with the Eagles. In a very run-heavy offense, GSU wide receivers had nine touchdown catches this season; in the two seasons prior to his arrival, receivers caught a combined 10 (six in 2018, four in 2017).
The program wrote in its release that “Dimitri Donald, a second-year graduate assistant who has worked with the receiving corps this season, will move to an on-field coaching role for the upcoming bowl game as the 10th assistant coach and Lunsford will begin the process to fill the position following the season.”
One of the lest surprising draft decisions is officially in the books.
One of the best wide receivers at this level when healthy, Laviska Shenault confirmed Tuesday that he has decided to forego his remaining collegiate eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. It had been widely expected this would be his decision, with the receiver intimating in recent days that this was indeed the direction in which he was headed.
“First and foremost, I want to thank all of my friends, family and all those who helped me get where I am today,” Shenault said in a statement released by the football program. “I took in a lot of wisdom and knowledge from all of you and used it to make me a better man on and off the field. I’m blessed to be in the position I am today and I know my dad would be proud of the foundation I left as I pursue my dream of playing at the next level and declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft.”
Last season, Shenault led the nation with 9.5 receptions, finishing the year with 1,011 yards and six touchdowns on 86 catches. He scored five more touchdowns on the ground.
This season, as he battled injury, Shenault finished with 56 receptions for 764 yards and four touchdowns receiving and 21 rushes for 161 yards and two touchdowns rushing.
“Laviska Shenault represented our relentless culture and was one of the most dynamic, dominant and versatile players that I have ever coached,” said CU head football coach Mel Tucker. “He embodies the true ‘show me, don’t tell me’ competitive spirit. I look forward to watching him develop and compete at the elite level and thank him for his contributions on and off the field. Once a Buff, always a Buff.”
As many have before him, maybe Isaiah Chambers believes the third time will be a charm?
With speculation swirling earlier in the day, a Houston official confirmed that Chambers’ name is now officially listed in the NCAA transfer database. Chambers, who subsequently acknowledged his decision to leave on Twitter, is expected to graduate from UH next spring, which would make the redshirt junior eligible to play immediately for another FBS program in 2020.
Next season would serve as Chambers’ final year of eligibility.
This was Chambers’ second season on the field for Houston after transferring in from TCU in August of 2017.
Last year, Chambers was leading the Cougars in sacks with 4½ when he went down with a season-ending knee injury. This year, Chambers’ five sacks were tied for the team lead while his six tackles for loss were fourth.
A four-star member of the Horned Frogs’ 2016 recruiting class, Chambers was rated as the No. 7 strongside defensive end in the country; the No. 23 player at any position in the state of Texas; and the No. 136 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only one player in TCU’s class that year was rated higher than Chambers — running back Sewo Olonilua.
It’s going to take a lot more than a twice-injured knee to sideline Justin Fields in the latest biggest game of his life.
In the third quarter of No. 1 Ohio State’s most recent win over Michigan, the sophomore quarterback went down with what looked could be a rather significant injury to his left leg. After a brief trip to the medical tent, Fields returned and, on his first play back, tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Following the game, Fields acknowledged that he had actually sprained the MCL in the huge win over Penn State the week before.
With a trip to the Big Ten championship game against Wisconsin next on tap, head coach Ryan Day had indicated that he’s not concerned about Fields’ availability. Tuesday afternoon, and while acknowledging that the knee still hurts, Fields left little doubt that he’ll be on the field — albeit with a slightly larger knee brace that will limit his mobility.
Fields, one of at least two OSU players who will get invites to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City later this month, has thrown 37 touchdowns versus just one interception in his first year as a starter. His 192.1 passer rating is first in the conference and fourth in the country.
He’s also rushed for 470 yards and 10 more touchdowns, which will make the bulkier knee brace a rather sizeable storyline heading into Saturday’s game.