TE was actually second Mizzou player to plunge into NFL draft pool

It’s been quite the past few days personnel-wise for the Missouri football program.
Saturday, Mizzou confirmed that Barry Odom had been fired as head football coach after four seasons. As we noted Monday, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam announced that he had decided to make his way early into the NFL.
The day prior to that, though, Okwuegbunam’s teammate, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, took to Twitter to confirm that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and place his name into the 2020 NFL Draft pool. “I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity, my family for supporting and guiding me, my teammates for pushing me and continuously holding me accountable, Coach Odom, Coach [Brick] Haley and the staff for molding me and teaching me lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” the lineman wrote.
Elliott began his collegiate career as a four-star 2016 signee at Texas before transferring to Mizzou in May of 2017.
After sitting out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Elliott’s eight tackles for loss in 2018 were third on the Tigers. This season, his 8½ tackles for loss led the team.
Minnesota will likely be about to lose an offensive lineman to the transfer process this offseason. Guard Nate Umlor announced he has entered his name in the transfer portal, which allows him to have contact with any other football program looking to recruit him.
“As a kid growing up in the midwest, it was always my dream to play in the Big Ten,” Umlor said in his statement. “I was lucky enough to accomplish my dream here at the University of Minnesota. I can’t thank Coach [PJ Fleck] enough for giving me this opportunity.
“I have entered my name into the NCAA transfer portal and I am ready for the next step in my career as a football player,” Umlor added.
A redshirt sophomore, Umlor served as a backup to starting left guard Blaise Andries this season for the Gophers. The Michigan native will look to continue his college football at another program, but he will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program. Umlor will have one more season of eligibility for the 2021 season, which will be his last season of eligibility.
The transfer portal has been quite busy today and will be very active in the coming days following the conclusion of the regular season. Among the evergrowing number of players adding their names to the transfer portal on Monday included a couple of players from Tennessee. Wide receiver Jerrod Means and offensive lineman Ryan Johnson each entered the transfer portal on Monday.
Johnson took to Twitter to release a letter to his Tennessee followers that confirmed his decision.
“This has not been an easy decision for me or my family as I have been a Vol fan my whole life,” Johnson said. “But I believe that it is time for me to start a new chapter in my life and in my football career.”
For the immediate future, the potential loss of Johnson will have a bit of a more significant impact for the Vols. Johnson is an experienced offensive lineman with some starting experience in Knoxville, although he has largely been used as a backup lineman and special teams player this fall. The redshirt junior will be a graduate transfer, which will make him eligible to play right away next season for any other FBS program.
Means had limited playing time this season as a freshman. By appearing in five games, however, Means cannot use the 2019 season as a redshirt season because he exceeded the four-game limit to qualify for a redshirt this fall. Means will have to sit out the 2020 season as a transfer at any other FBS program, but he can burn his redshirt season in the process to ensure he still has three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2021.
This is quite a busy time of year with changes flying every which way in college football. From the ongoing coaching carousel to the flurry of players continuing to move through the transfer portal and now the growing list of players who will opt to skip their final year of eligibility to test the NFL draft waters. TCU’s top wide receiver is dipping his toes in the NFL Draft pool. Jalen Reagor announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter account.
“From the time I was 8 years old and got to see up close my dad win a Super Bowl with the Colts, I knew I wanted to play in the NFL and win a championship,” Reagor said. “After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to forego my remaining eligibility and enter the NFL draft. I am looking forward to contributing at the next level.”
Reagor led the Horned Frogs with 611 yards and five touchdowns this season. Reagor also added 212 punt return yards and two touchdowns on punt returns. He will certainly be a player to keep an eye on given his ability to play receiver and special teams.
After the surprising news at Washington with the sudden stepping down of Chris Petersen, the Huskies are going all-in on his successor. Jimmy Lake, who is taking on the role of head coach after serving as defensive coordinator, is watching the ink dry on a brand new five-year contract, as reported by Steve Berkowitz of USA Today (via Twitter).
Some additional contract details for Lake, again via Berkowitz’s Twitter feed…
Petersen had been making $4.625 million for the 2019 season. According to a database of coaching salaries compiled by USA Today, the $3 million salary for Lake would rank him sixth in the Pac-12 in head coaching salaries, barring any potential contract changes to come. David Shaw of Stanford currently has the most lucrative contract in the Pac-12 at $4.613 million. Utah’s Kyle Whittingham is the second-highest-paid coach in the Pac-12 (although this season suggests that it could be about to be modified) with $4 million.
Mike Leach of Washington State, Chip Kelly of UCLA, and Clay Helton of USC are the only other coaches in the Pac-12 with a higher-paying contract than Luke at this point in time. For the sake of comparison, Colorado’s first-time head coach Mel Tucker is due $2.4 million this season.