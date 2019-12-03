TE was actually second Mizzou player to plunge into NFL draft pool

It’s been quite the past few days personnel-wise for the Missouri football program.

Saturday, Mizzou confirmed that Barry Odom had been fired as head football coach after four seasons. As we noted Monday, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam announced that he had decided to make his way early into the NFL.

The day prior to that, though, Okwuegbunam’s teammate, defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, took to Twitter to confirm that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and place his name into the 2020 NFL Draft pool. “I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity, my family for supporting and guiding me, my teammates for pushing me and continuously holding me accountable, Coach Odom, Coach [Brick] Haley and the staff for molding me and teaching me lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” the lineman wrote.

Elliott began his collegiate career as a four-star 2016 signee at Texas before transferring to Mizzou in May of 2017.

After sitting out the 2017 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Elliott’s eight tackles for loss in 2018 were third on the Tigers. This season, his 8½ tackles for loss led the team.