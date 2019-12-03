Getty Images

Texas’ De’Gabriel Floyd forced to medically retire from football

By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 12:34 PM EST
A medical issue bigger than football has forced De’Gabriel Floyd to walk away from the sport permanently.

It was confirmed in early April that Floyd would miss his entire true freshman season at Texas after being diagnosed with cervical stenosis, a narrowing of the spine.  Because of the potential dangers and increased risks associated with the condition, Floyd announced Monday on social media that he has been forced to medically retire from football.

“I want to thank [G]od, my family, The University of Texas, and all of those who elevate me towards my dream,” Floyd wrote. “I am forever thankful for all of you, because my life could of went a totally different direction if I walked it completely alone.”

A four-star member of the Longhorns’ 2019 recruiting class, Floyd was rated as the No. 3 inside linebacker in the country; the No. 13 player at any position in the state of California; and the No. 67 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  He was the highest-rated signee on the defensive side of the ball for UT earlier this year.

Details of Greg Schiano’s eight-year contract released

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 11:52 AM EST
It’s now officially official.

Over the weekend, and after it appeared off, the reunion between Greg Schiano and Rutgers was back on as the university confirmed his hiring as head football coach, pending the board’s rubber-stamping of the agreement.  Tuesday, said rubber-stamping came to pass as the university’s Board of Governors officially approved Schiano’s contract, the school announced.

Schiano’s deal is for eight years, although it isn’t fully guaranteed.  From nj.com:

If he is fired without cause at any point in the contract, he will be paid 76.875% of his remaining salary; the payout from that point will not exceed $24.6 million. Schiano’s buyout to break the contract begins at $8 million if he leaves Rutgers prior to Dec. 1, 2020, and it decreases as the contract progresses. Schiano will have a $6 million buyout in his second season, a $4 million buyout in his third, a $3 million buyout in his fourth and a $2 million buyout in his fifth. Schiano will have a $1 million buyout for the final three years of the deal.

The contract calls for Schiano to make an average of $4 million annually, a figure that would’ve placed him 10th in the 14-team Big Ten this year.

And the unlimited private jet use that helped the talks initially break off last month?  Schiano will be permitted to use a private jet for recruiting purposes and, “[i]f private funding is available, he will be able to use private air travel for other university business.” If private funding is unavailable for any non-recruiting university-related business, Schiano will be permitted to fly first-class.

In 11 seasons from 2001-11, Schiano went 68-67 as the head coach at Rutgers.  In the seven-plus seasons since Schiano left for the NFL, the Scarlet Knights have gone 36-60 and are 13-44 since the start of the 2015 season; in the 17 years prior to his arrival in Piscataway, they went 67-114-2.

After leaving Rutgers, the 53-year-old Schiano spent two decidedly unsuccessful seasons (7-9 in 2012, 4-12 in 2013) as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  Schiano served as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016-18 before being replaced as part of the post-Urban Meyer staff shakeup by new OSU head coach Ryan Day.  In the two years in between the NFL and OSU stints, Schiano coached at a Tampa preparatory school.

“Rutgers University and this football program have meant the world to me and my family,” said Schiano in new quotes distributed by the school Tuesday morning. “I arrived here in 2000 with the goal to build a program that would be a source of pride for the state of New Jersey and develop great young men. I look forward to embracing that challenge once again. This is a great opportunity for all of Rutgers to pull together to get us back to where we all know we belong. It will take everyone on this campus and in the State of Rutgers to get this done.”

“Today we open the next great chapter for Rutgers Football,” said athletic director Pat Hobbs. “Coach Schiano is absolutely the best person to lead our program. He brings a quality of leadership and integrity that will make all of us proud in the years ahead. I couldn’t be more excited for our student-athletes and our fans. A lot of hard work lies ahead, but we will all keep chopping together with Coach to achieve success in the Big Ten. We all know what the goal is and we all must do our part. I can’t express enough appreciation to Greg and Christy Schiano, the first family of Rutgers Football. Welcome back!”

Iowa State announces contract extension for Matt Campbell

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 11:13 AM EST
Matt Campbell has been mentioned, sometimes prominently, as one of the candidates for the opening at Florida State.  With today’s development, it seems as if you can cross his name off the Seminoles’ coaching to-do list.

In a press release Tuesday morning, Iowa State announced that it has reached an agreement on a contract extension with Campbell.  The head coach is now signed through the 2025 season.

“I greatly appreciate Dr. (Wendy) Wintersteen’s and (Iowa State AD) Jamie‘s (Pollard) proactive approach to extending my contract,” Campbell said in a statement. “My staff and I will be on the road this week actively recruiting the next class of Cyclones and it is important for recruits and their families to understand my commitment to Iowa State.”

Campbell is in the midst of his fourth season in Ames.  His current record stands at 26-24 overall and 18-18 in Big 12 play; in the three years prior to his arrival, the Cyclones went 8-28.

According to the school’s release, Campbell’s contract extension will be released at a later date.  His $3.6 million in salary was sixth among Big 12 head coaches in 2019.

“Both Matt and I wanted to send a message to our fans and recruits and their families, that he is excited about the future of our football program,” athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “We are fortunate to have Matt leading our student-athletes and look forward to the continued success of our football program.

QB Artur Sitkowski reverses course, will remain at Rutgers

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 11:11 AM EST
Without yet coaching a game in his second go-’round in Piscataway, has Greg Schiano earned his first personnel “win?”

The on-again/off-again Schiano reunion at Rutgers was back on over the weekend as the football confirmed his hiring as its head football coach.  Monday, Schiano met with the team for the first time; a short time later, it was confirmed that Artur Sitkowski would be remaining with the Scarlet Knights.

In early October, shortly after Chris Ash was dismissed, the sophomore quarterback decided to take a redshirt for the 2019 season, ultimately entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Because he played in four or fewer games in 2019, Sitkowski will still have three years of eligibility remaining that he can begin using in 2020.

Last season as a true freshman, Sitkowski’s 18 interceptions were tied for the most at the FBS level and his 49.1 completion percentage was tied for third-worst, while his 76.4 passer rating was dead-last among all qualified quarterbacks.  This year as mainly a backup, Sitkowski completed nearly 65 percent of his passes for 429 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Sitkowski regained his starting job this season when McLane Cartera grad transfer from Texas Tech, suffered a concussion in the Week 2 loss to Iowa.  Two games after regaining it, Sitkowski voluntarily gave it up to redshirt.

Miami announces future home-and-home with South Carolina

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 3, 2019, 10:24 AM EST
With the 2019 regular season in the books, a pair of Power Five football programs have some future scheduling news to address.

In a release Tuesday morning, The U announced that it has reached an agreement with South Carolina on a future home-and-home series.  The Hurricanes will travel to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., on Sept. 5, 2026, before playing host to the Gamecocks at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 11, 2027.

“We are excited to add South Carolina to our future football schedule,” a statement from athletic director Blake James began. “These two matchups will be a terrific showcase for both fan bases and it furthers our commitment to scheduling top programs for our non-conference slate.”

The two schools have met 16 times previously, the first coming in 1936.  The most recent meeting came in the 2014 Duck Commander Independence Bowl; the last regular-season matchup was in December of 1987.

The Hurricanes hold an 8-6-2 edge in the series.