Boise State looms large as MWC hands out individual honors

As Boise State looks to claim its second Mountain West Conference title in three years and third in six, the Broncos will be dragging some personal hardware along for the ride.

Wednesday afternoon, the MWC announced its individual award winners for the 2019 regular season. Of the five announced awards, three went to members of the Broncos football program:

Defensive Player of the Year: junior defensive end Curtis Weaver

Special Teams Player of the Year: junior return specialist Avery Williams

Freshman of the Year: running back George Holani

The other two honors went to San José State senior quarterback Josh Love (Offensive Player of the Year) and Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich (Coach of the Year).

Rolovich’s Rainbow Warriors will be playing in their first first-ever MWC title game this Saturday. Their opponent? Bryan Harsin’s Broncos, of course.

At the time of this posting, the Broncos are listed as 13.5 favorites for a game that will be played on the famed Smurf Turf.

The conference also released its All-MWC teams. Boise State, not surprisingly, dominated that group as well with 14 first- and second-team selections, while San Diego State was a distant second with nine.

Included in that group of Broncos is Weaver, of course, who became a three-time first-team All-MWC performer. Another Boise player, offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, was named to the first-team for the second time, as is the case for Utah State kicker Savon Scarver, Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker, San Diego State linebacker Kyahva Tezino and Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse.

