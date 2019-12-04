Getty Images

Boise State looms large as MWC hands out individual honors

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 10:10 PM EST
As Boise State looks to claim its second Mountain West Conference title in three years and third in six, the Broncos will be dragging some personal hardware along for the ride.

Wednesday afternoon, the MWC announced its individual award winners for the 2019 regular season. Of the five announced awards, three went to members of the Broncos football program:

  • Defensive Player of the Year: junior defensive end Curtis Weaver
  • Special Teams Player of the Year: junior return specialist Avery Williams
  • Freshman of the Year: running back George Holani

The other two honors went to San José State senior quarterback Josh Love (Offensive Player of the Year) and Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich (Coach of the Year).

Rolovich’s Rainbow Warriors will be playing in their first first-ever MWC title game this Saturday. Their opponent? Bryan Harsin’s Broncos, of course.

At the time of this posting, the Broncos are listed as 13.5 favorites for a game that will be played on the famed Smurf Turf.

The conference also released its All-MWC teams. Boise State, not surprisingly, dominated that group as well with 14 first- and second-team selections, while San Diego State was a distant second with nine.

Included in that group of Broncos is Weaver, of course, who became a three-time first-team All-MWC performer. Another Boise player, offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, was named to the first-team for the second time, as is the case for Utah State kicker Savon Scarver, Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker, San Diego State linebacker Kyahva Tezino and Colorado State punter Ryan Stonehouse.

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts claims Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 8:42 PM EST
When it comes to individual awards, this one was one of a handful of no-doubters.  Another, involving the same player, might make one take a step back and say hmmm.

The Big 12 Wednesday was one of a couple of conferences that handed announced their individual award winners.  As expected, quarterback Jalen Hurts, who transferred to Oklahoma from Alabama in the offseason, was named as the league’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Despite putting up numbers (3,347 yards passing, 1,217 rushing; 31 touchdown passes, 18 rushing) that made him one of a handful of Heisman Trophy contenders right up until the end of the regular season, Hurts didn’t win the Offensive Player of the Year.  That honor went instead to Oklahoma State Chuba Hubbard; all that running back has done is currently lead the nation in rushing with 1,936 yards and stand second in rushing touchdowns with 21.

Hubbard, incidentally, is the first running back to win Offensive Player of the Year in the conference since 2002.

Below are the conference’s other individual award winners:

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr.
DEFENSIVE NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: LaRon Stokes, Oklahoma, DL, Jr.
OFFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Spencer Sanders, Oklahoma State, QB
DEFENSIVE FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ar’Darius Washington, TCU, DB
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Joshua Youngblood, Kansas State, KR/PR, Fr.
CO-OFFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE YEAR: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, So.; Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, Sr.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: James Lynch, Baylor, DL, Jr.
CHUCK NEINAS COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Rhule, Baylor (3rd Season)

Buckeyes dominate All-Big Ten offense, Justin Fields named Offensive Player of the Year

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 4, 2019, 7:37 PM EST
It did not take long for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to leave his mark in Columbus. In his first season after transferring from Georgia to Ohio State, Fields has been named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year. Fields was also named the Big Ten’s Quarterback of the Year and named to the All-Big Ten First Team Offense. He was joined by a number of Buckeyes on the All-Big Ten roster.

Fields is Ohio State’s second striaght winner of the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year Award. Dwayne Haskins won the award last season.

Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman was named the Big Ten’s wide receiver of the year, and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor took the conference’s running back award. Taylor and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins shared First Team All-Big Ten honors at running back on both teams assembled by votes of the coaches and the media. Purdue’s Bryce Hopkins was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs was the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.

A total of 10 Ohio State players were awarded All-Big Ten honors on the first, second or third tea, by the coaches and nine received the honors from the media. Joining Fields and Dobbins on the first team was offensive guard Jonah Jackson (coaches) and Wyatt Davis (media). The two players switched spots for the second team on the coaches and media All-Big Ten teams.

The Big Ten announced its defensive and special team honors on Tuesday.

Fields and Dobbins and the rest of No. 1 Ohio State will face Taylor and No. 8 Wisconsin in this weekend’s Big Ten championship game.

Joe Burrow is first Golden Arm Award winner in LSU history

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 4, 2019, 6:57 PM EST
The award circuit is officially underway for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was named this year’s recipient of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday.

The Golden Arm Award is awarded to college football’s top senior or fourth-year quarterback based on accomplishments on the field, character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, teamwork and leadership. Burrow beat out Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Utah’s Tyler Huntley, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, and Memphis’ Brady White for this year’s award.

The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has been presented annually since 1987, when Don McPherson of Syracuse won the inaugural award. Last year’s winner was Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew. Other past recipients of the award inlcude Deshuan Watson, Marcus Mariota, Andrew Luck, Matt Ryan, Eli Manning, Carson Palmer, and Peyton Manning. Burrow is now hoping to become the first Golden Arm Award winner since Mariota in 2014 to lay claim to the Heisman Trophy as well.

Burrow is the first LSU quarterback in program history to win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

New contract could be coming for James Franklin at Penn State

Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 4, 2019, 6:38 PM EST
Now that we can put those ideas of James Franklin leaving Penn State for USC to rest (for now), it seems as though a new contract at Penn State could be coming soon for Franklin. A meeting of the Penn State Board of Trustees’ compensation committee is currently scheduled for Friday to discuss what is being listed as a “personnel matter.” Go ahead and jump to your own conclusions here.

Franklin is still under contract at Penn State through 2022, but his name never seems to be too far from some of the coaching rumors and outlooks when notable vacancies open around college football, and even when vacancies don’t open up. Whether inspired by the annual bout of rumors or not, now seems like an appropriate time for a re-worked contract for Franklin in Happy Valley. Penn State has wrapped up a 10-2 regular season and awaits to learn its bowl destination, which could range from a New Years Six bowl to the Outback Bowl. This is the third time in four seasons under Franklin Penn State has reached double-digit wins, which has been done just once by the Nittany Lions since the school joined the Big Ten in 1993.

On Wednesday, USC athletics director Mike Bohn was “pleased” to announce Clay Helton will remain the head coach of the Trojans in 2020. Franklin also reportedly had contact with Florida State regarding its vacancy after the dismissal of Wille Taggart. Asked about his own future last week, Franklin hinted at having a reason to put that conversation to rest soon.

Penn State’s compensation committee is scheduled for a Friday afternoon meeting. As noted by Ben Jones of StateCollege.com, the sudden scheduling of a meeting for the compensation committee seems to suggest a new contract will be on the table, as similarly scheduled meetings have preceded a handful of other contract updates for other coaches within the athletics department.