Clemson sweeps ACC Player of the Year awards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who would’ve thought, by far the best team in a less-than-talented conference making a clean sweep of the hardware.

Wednesday morning, the ACC announced the winners of its three major Player of the Year honors, with 2019 ACC Atlantic winner and defending national champion Clemson taking home all three honors. Travis Etienne claimed both the conference’s Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year awards, the second straight season he’s swept both. Etienne is the seventh in the league’s history to be voted as Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons and the first running back since North Carolina’s Mike Voight in 1975-76.

The voting for that award wasn’t particularly close, with the 46 members of the media and 14 head coaches giving Etienne 22 votes for overall Player of the Year (Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins was next with 11) and 28 for the offensive version (Perkins garnered 12).

The voting for Defensive Player of the Year wasn’t even that close, with Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons receiving 42 votes. Another linebacker, North Carolina’s Chazz Surratt, was next with four.

This is the second straight season that the Tigers have swept all three of those honors.

For Rookies of the Year, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell was the overwhelming choice for the offensive honor as he received 54 of 60 votes (Louisville running back Javian Hawkins had four) while Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau netted 51 (Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis had eight) on the defensive side.

Howell also claimed overall Rookie of the Year honors in a landslide, getting 49 votes to Rousseau’s seven.