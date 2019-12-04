Colorado State parts ways with Mike Bobo as head coach

Another day on the coaching carousel brings about a change at Colorado State. In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, Colorado State announced it has “mutually agreed” with Mike Bobo to move in a new direction at the head coach position with the football program. The statement from Colorado State says Bobo will intend to pursue other professional opportunities, although it is unclear what exactly Bobo is eying up.
“I would like to thank Mike Bobo for his professionalism, commitment and efforts in leading our football program for the past five seasons,” Colorado State Director of Athletics Joe Parker said in a released statement. “He has devoted an innumerable amount of energy to moving Colorado State football forward and fulfilled his promises to developing our student-athletes in every dimension. Mike is an incredible mentor and truly cares about the holistic growth of young people through the sport of football. I’m grateful for Mike’s contributions to our program and have a deep respect for his personal integrity. We wish Mike well in all his future endeavors. He will always be a Stalwart Ram.”
Bobo was hired as Colorado State’s head coach after the 2014 season and accumulated a record of 28-35 between the 2015 and 2019 seasons. After three consecutive 7-6 seasons in Bobo’s first three years, each ending with a loss in a bowl game, the Rams have failed to reach a bowl game in each of the last two seasons. Colorado State went 4-8 this fall.
“Unfortunately, the results the last couple of seasons have not been what we wanted,” Bobo said in a statement. “I can assure you this was not a reflection of the commitment and hard work that we all put into the program the last five years. Our players and coaches never quit and fought through the final whistle against Boise State. I am so proud of this entire team and staff for their incredible resolve.”
Prior to being hired as head coach at Colorado State, his first head coaching gig, Bobo served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Georgia from 2007 through 2014. He was the quarterback coach for the Bulldogs from 2001 through 2006 after serving in the same role at Jacksonville State in 2000. The former Georgia quarterback also started his coaching career with the Bulldogs as an admin in 1998 and a graduate assistant in 1999.
It’s official. Clay Helton will be the head coach at USC in 2020. USC Athletics Director Mike Bohn confirmed that decision on Twitter on Wednesday.
“I am pleased to let you know Coach Helton will continue to be our head coach,” Bohn said on his Twitter account. “His commitment to our student-athletes and to leading with integrity is vital to restoring our championship program, which is the goal for all of our teams.”
Bohn’s official statements confirming Helton’s job status for 2020 comes days after an erroneous report was published suggesting Helton had coached his final game with the Trojans, only for that story to be widely shut down almost immediately by multiple reputable sources. It is also the long-awaited word, one way or the other, from the new USC AD on Helton’s status after initially holding off on making any decisions so soon after being hired.
USC’s season may not have gone as some have desired a season after missing out on the bowl season, but Helton does have the Trojans ranked in the top 25 and heading back to the bowl season. USC was one win shy of playing for a Pac-12 title. So, for now, any dreams of USC fans hoping to land Urban Meyer as their next head coach may have to wait at least one more year before any changes occur with the program.
It is unknown where Tennessee will be playing in the bowl season, but what is known is wide receiver Jauan Jennings will not play in the first half of the game. The SEC announced on Wednesday that Jennings will be suspended for the first half of Tennessee’s to-be-determined bowl game as a result of his stepping on a Vanderbilt player on the sideline last weekend.
According to a release from the sEC, Jennings was suspended under NCAA Playing Rule 9-6-2. The rule states “If subsequent review of a game by a conference reveals plays involving flagrant personal fouls that game officials did not call, the conference may impose sanctions prior to the next scheduled game.”
Video shows Jennings stepped on Vanderbilt’s Justice Shelton-Mosley on the sideline at the end of a play in last weekend’s game between the Vols and Commodores. There could be some different interpretations of whether or not Jennings intentionally stepped on his opponent, but the SEC certainly felt there was some malicious intent with the stomp. Jennings was not flagged for a personal foul for the incident, which is why the SEC defended the first-half suspension issued on Sunday. You can see video of the incident in question below…
Jennings is Tennessee’s leading receiver with 942 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Not having him for one half is certainly a tough blow for the Vols in whatever their upcoming bowl matchup will be. This, of course, assumes Jennings actually plays in the bowl game anyway. With an NFL future, don’t be shocked if Jennings follows the growing trend of sitting out the bowl season, thus not having to worry about the suspension anyway.
Instead of just another standard portal post, how about we add the twist of the portal spitting out a player to another FBS program?
In an interview with 247Sports.com, Jaxson Kincaide confirmed that he will transfer to Western Michigan and continue his collegiate playing career with the Broncos. As a graduate transfer, Kincaide will be able to play for the MAC school immediately in 2020.
The upcoming season will serve as the running back’s final season of eligibility.
“[Head c]oach [Tim] Lester seems to have the program headed in the right direction,” Kincaide told the website. “You can tell there’s a solid foundation there, and that the players play for each other. The rushing game is a big part of their offense, and I see a good fit for myself in the offense.”
During his four years at Nevada, Kincaide ran for 894 yards and six touchdowns on 199 carries. He also caught 38 passes for another 316 yards and three touchdowns.
Prior to his decision to enter the NCAA transfer database in late September, Kincaide played in just four games, which allowed him to use a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.
It’s been a rough last 24 hours or so for Maryland’s backfield.
Yesterday afternoon, running back Anthony McFarland announced that he would be leaving the Terrapins early for the NFL. Nearly 24 hours later, McFarland’s backfield mate, Javon Leake, utilized the same social media service to confirm that he too is leaving eligibility on the table in order to make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Unlike McFarland, though, Leake had just one year of eligibility remaining.
Leake led the Terps in 2019 with 736 yards rushing, and was tied with McFarland in touchdowns on the ground with eight. The junior finishes the collegiate portion of his playing career with 1,144 yards and 17 touchdowns on 145 carries.
In his three years, Leake averaged 7.9 yards per carry.