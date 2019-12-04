Joe Burrow is first Golden Arm Award winner in LSU history

The award circuit is officially underway for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow was named this year’s recipient of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award on Wednesday.
The Golden Arm Award is awarded to college football’s top senior or fourth-year quarterback based on accomplishments on the field, character, citizenship, scholastic achievement, teamwork and leadership. Burrow beat out Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Utah’s Tyler Huntley, Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, and Memphis’ Brady White for this year’s award.
The Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award has been presented annually since 1987, when Don McPherson of Syracuse won the inaugural award. Last year’s winner was Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew. Other past recipients of the award inlcude Deshuan Watson, Marcus Mariota, Andrew Luck, Matt Ryan, Eli Manning, Carson Palmer, and Peyton Manning. Burrow is now hoping to become the first Golden Arm Award winner since Mariota in 2014 to lay claim to the Heisman Trophy as well.
Burrow is the first LSU quarterback in program history to win the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
It did not take long for Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields to leave his mark in Columbus. In his first season after transferring from Georgia to Ohio State, Fields has been named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year. Fields was also named the Big Ten’s Quarterback of the Year and named to the All-Big Ten First Team Offense. He was joined by a number of Buckeyes on the All-Big Ten roster.
Fields is Ohio State’s second striaght winner of the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year Award. Dwayne Haskins won the award last season.
Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman was named the Big Ten’s wide receiver of the year, and Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor took the conference’s running back award. Taylor and Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins shared First Team All-Big Ten honors at running back on both teams assembled by votes of the coaches and the media. Purdue’s Bryce Hopkins was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, and Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs was the conference’s Offensive Lineman of the Year.
A total of 10 Ohio State players were awarded All-Big Ten honors on the first, second or third tea, by the coaches and nine received the honors from the media. Joining Fields and Dobbins on the first team was offensive guard Jonah Jackson (coaches) and Wyatt Davis (media). The two players switched spots for the second team on the coaches and media All-Big Ten teams.
The Big Ten announced its defensive and special team honors on Tuesday.
Fields and Dobbins and the rest of No. 1 Ohio State will face Taylor and No. 8 Wisconsin in this weekend’s Big Ten championship game.
Now that we can put those ideas of James Franklin leaving Penn State for USC to rest (for now), it seems as though a new contract at Penn State could be coming soon for Franklin. A meeting of the Penn State Board of Trustees’ compensation committee is currently scheduled for Friday to discuss what is being listed as a “personnel matter.” Go ahead and jump to your own conclusions here.
Franklin is still under contract at Penn State through 2022, but his name never seems to be too far from some of the coaching rumors and outlooks when notable vacancies open around college football, and even when vacancies don’t open up. Whether inspired by the annual bout of rumors or not, now seems like an appropriate time for a re-worked contract for Franklin in Happy Valley. Penn State has wrapped up a 10-2 regular season and awaits to learn its bowl destination, which could range from a New Years Six bowl to the Outback Bowl. This is the third time in four seasons under Franklin Penn State has reached double-digit wins, which has been done just once by the Nittany Lions since the school joined the Big Ten in 1993.
On Wednesday, USC athletics director Mike Bohn was “pleased” to announce Clay Helton will remain the head coach of the Trojans in 2020. Franklin also reportedly had contact with Florida State regarding its vacancy after the dismissal of Wille Taggart. Asked about his own future last week, Franklin hinted at having a reason to put that conversation to rest soon.
Penn State’s compensation committee is scheduled for a Friday afternoon meeting. As noted by Ben Jones of StateCollege.com, the sudden scheduling of a meeting for the compensation committee seems to suggest a new contract will be on the table, as similarly scheduled meetings have preceded a handful of other contract updates for other coaches within the athletics department.
It’s official. Clay Helton will be the head coach at USC in 2020. USC Athletics Director Mike Bohn confirmed that decision on Twitter on Wednesday.
“I am pleased to let you know Coach Helton will continue to be our head coach,” Bohn said on his Twitter account. “His commitment to our student-athletes and to leading with integrity is vital to restoring our championship program, which is the goal for all of our teams.”
Bohn’s official statements confirming Helton’s job status for 2020 comes days after an erroneous report was published suggesting Helton had coached his final game with the Trojans, only for that story to be widely shut down almost immediately by multiple reputable sources. It is also the long-awaited word, one way or the other, from the new USC AD on Helton’s status after initially holding off on making any decisions so soon after being hired.
USC’s season may not have gone as some have desired a season after missing out on the bowl season, but Helton does have the Trojans ranked in the top 25 and heading back to the bowl season. USC was one win shy of playing for a Pac-12 title. So, for now, any dreams of USC fans hoping to land Urban Meyer as their next head coach may have to wait at least one more year before any changes occur with the program.
It is unknown where Tennessee will be playing in the bowl season, but what is known is wide receiver Jauan Jennings will not play in the first half of the game. The SEC announced on Wednesday that Jennings will be suspended for the first half of Tennessee’s to-be-determined bowl game as a result of his stepping on a Vanderbilt player on the sideline last weekend.
According to a release from the sEC, Jennings was suspended under NCAA Playing Rule 9-6-2. The rule states “If subsequent review of a game by a conference reveals plays involving flagrant personal fouls that game officials did not call, the conference may impose sanctions prior to the next scheduled game.”
Video shows Jennings stepped on Vanderbilt’s Justice Shelton-Mosley on the sideline at the end of a play in last weekend’s game between the Vols and Commodores. There could be some different interpretations of whether or not Jennings intentionally stepped on his opponent, but the SEC certainly felt there was some malicious intent with the stomp. Jennings was not flagged for a personal foul for the incident, which is why the SEC defended the first-half suspension issued on Sunday. You can see video of the incident in question below…
Jennings is Tennessee’s leading receiver with 942 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Not having him for one half is certainly a tough blow for the Vols in whatever their upcoming bowl matchup will be. This, of course, assumes Jennings actually plays in the bowl game anyway. With an NFL future, don’t be shocked if Jennings follows the growing trend of sitting out the bowl season, thus not having to worry about the suspension anyway.