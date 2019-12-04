Joe Burrow is first Golden Arm Award winner in LSU history

Now that we can put those ideas of James Franklin leaving Penn State for USC to rest (for now), it seems as though a new contract at Penn State could be coming soon for Franklin. A meeting of the Penn State Board of Trustees’ compensation committee is currently scheduled for Friday to discuss what is being listed as a “personnel matter.” Go ahead and jump to your own conclusions here.

Franklin is still under contract at Penn State through 2022, but his name never seems to be too far from some of the coaching rumors and outlooks when notable vacancies open around college football, and even when vacancies don’t open up. Whether inspired by the annual bout of rumors or not, now seems like an appropriate time for a re-worked contract for Franklin in Happy Valley. Penn State has wrapped up a 10-2 regular season and awaits to learn its bowl destination, which could range from a New Years Six bowl to the Outback Bowl. This is the third time in four seasons under Franklin Penn State has reached double-digit wins, which has been done just once by the Nittany Lions since the school joined the Big Ten in 1993.

On Wednesday, USC athletics director Mike Bohn was “pleased” to announce Clay Helton will remain the head coach of the Trojans in 2020. Franklin also reportedly had contact with Florida State regarding its vacancy after the dismissal of Wille Taggart. Asked about his own future last week, Franklin hinted at having a reason to put that conversation to rest soon.

Penn State’s compensation committee is scheduled for a Friday afternoon meeting. As noted by Ben Jones of StateCollege.com, the sudden scheduling of a meeting for the compensation committee seems to suggest a new contract will be on the table, as similarly scheduled meetings have preceded a handful of other contract updates for other coaches within the athletics department.

