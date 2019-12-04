Maryland losing second RB to early entry into 2020 NFL draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a rough last 24 hours or so for Maryland’s backfield.

Yesterday afternoon, running back Anthony McFarland announced that he would be leaving the Terrapins early for the NFL. Nearly 24 hours later, McFarland’s backfield mate, Javon Leake, utilized the same social media service to confirm that he too is leaving eligibility on the table in order to make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Unlike McFarland, though, Leake had just one year of eligibility remaining.

Terp nation thank you for everything!! ❤️🐢 pic.twitter.com/1xYBz6tNWJ — JLeake (@ny_king20) December 4, 2019

Leake led the Terps in 2019 with 736 yards rushing, and was tied with McFarland in touchdowns on the ground with eight. The junior finishes the collegiate portion of his playing career with 1,144 yards and 17 touchdowns on 145 carries.

In his three years, Leake averaged 7.9 yards per carry.