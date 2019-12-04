Getty Images

Maryland losing second RB to early entry into 2020 NFL draft

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 2:48 PM EST
It’s been a rough last 24 hours or so for Maryland’s backfield.

Yesterday afternoon, running back Anthony McFarland announced that he would be leaving the Terrapins early for the NFL.  Nearly 24 hours later, McFarland’s backfield mate, Javon Leake, utilized the same social media service to confirm that he too is leaving eligibility on the table in order to make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Unlike McFarland, though, Leake had just one year of eligibility remaining.

Leake led the Terps in 2019 with 736 yards rushing, and was tied with McFarland in touchdowns on the ground with eight.  The junior finishes the collegiate portion of his playing career with 1,144 yards and 17 touchdowns on 145 carries.

In his three years, Leake averaged 7.9 yards per carry.

Nevada RB Jaxson Kincaide transfers to Western Michigan

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 3:45 PM EST
Instead of just another standard portal post, how about we add the twist of the portal spitting out a player to another FBS program?

In an interview with 247Sports.com, Jaxson Kincaide confirmed that he will transfer to Western Michigan and continue his collegiate playing career with the Broncos. As a graduate transfer, Kincaide will be able to play for the MAC school immediately in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as the running back’s final season of eligibility.

“[Head c]oach [Tim] Lester seems to have the program headed in the right direction,” Kincaide told the website. “You can tell there’s a solid foundation there, and that the players play for each other. The rushing game is a big part of their offense, and I see a good fit for myself in the offense.”

During his four years at Nevada, Kincaide ran for 894 yards and six touchdowns on 199 carries.  He also caught 38 passes for another 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to his decision to enter the NCAA transfer database in late September, Kincaide played in just four games, which allowed him to use a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.

New Mexico State AD confirms Doug Martin will remain as coach

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
Already during the spinning of the 2019-20 coaching carousel, a dozen FBS programs have seen a change at head coach in some form or fashion.  Tuesday, one football independent assured they wouldn’t be the ones to make it a baker’s dozen.

New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia has confirmed to the local media yesterday that Doug Martin will return for an eighth season at the school.  Martin just completed his seventh season with the Aggies, a year punctuated by a 2-10 record that had left some wondering if a coaching change was in the offing.

“I have confidence in Doug,” Moccia said according to the Albuquerque Journal, “and I have not lost any confidence in Doug. He inherited a tougher situation than we’re in right now and took us to a seven-win season and a bowl game. I have no reason to believe he can’t do that again.”

All told, the Aggies have gone 21-63 under Martin.  Outside of that seven-win 2017 season, NMSU hs won either two (2013, 2014, 2019) or three wins (2015, 2016, 2018) in the other six years.

As the Journal wrote, the financial repercussions of a move away from Martin likely played a role in the athletic director’s decision. “If he opted now to make a coaching change, Moccia would trigger a buyout of more than $1.2 million owed to Martin and his assistants,” the newspaper stated.

Jim Harbaugh the wagering favorite to take over Carolina Panthers

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
For those Michigan fans looking for an out, here’s your hope.

Since Jim Harbaugh took over in 2015, and after the completion of the regular season of the 2019 college football campaign, Michigan is…

  • 10-13 vs. Top 25 teams
  • 6-13 vs. Top 15 teams
  • 2-11 vs. Top 10 teams
  • 0-5 vs. Top Five teams

Included in those subpar numbers against quality competition is a 0-5 record against bitter rival Ohio State.  Add it all up, and the totality of Harbaugh’s record at his alma mater has some questioning how much longer the coach will — or should — remain on the sidelines in Ann Arbor.

On a (potentially) related note, the Carolina Panthers earlier this week fired Ron Rivera as its head coach.  Wednesday, one offshore sportsbook released odds on Rivera’s replacement, with the 55-year-old Harbaugh, who spent 2011-14 as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers before moving on to U-M, listed as the favorite at 3/1.

The only other coach listed with a real connection to the collegiate game is Urban Meyer, with the former Ohio State head coach who handed Harbaugh four of his losses in The Game coming in at 6/1.

Memphis, Navy headline AAC football award winners

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 12:48 PM EST
Ahead of the American Athletic Conference’s championship game this weekend, one of its participants is, not surprisingly, well-represented in the latest league to release its postseason award winners.

Very late Wednesday afternoon, the AAC announced the winners of its five major awards based on regular-season play.  Memphis, which will square off with Cincinnati in the league’s title game Saturday, claimed two of those honors, as did Navy.

Below are those recipients:

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Malcolm Perry, QB, Navy

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Quincy Roche, DE, Temple

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CO-SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Dane Roy, P, Houston
Antonio Gibson, WR/KR, Memphis

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE COACH OF THE YEAR
Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

The All-AAC teams were also unveiled, with just two players being unanimous selections — Memphis redshirt freshman running back Kenneth Gainwell, SMU senior wide receiver James Proche.  For the complete list of first- and second-teams as well as honorable mentions, click HERE.