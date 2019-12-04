Nevada RB Jaxson Kincaide transfers to Western Michigan

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Instead of just another standard portal post, how about we add the twist of the portal spitting out a player to another FBS program?

In an interview with 247Sports.com, Jaxson Kincaide confirmed that he will transfer to Western Michigan and continue his collegiate playing career with the Broncos. As a graduate transfer, Kincaide will be able to play for the MAC school immediately in 2020.

The upcoming season will serve as the running back’s final season of eligibility.

“[Head c]oach [Tim] Lester seems to have the program headed in the right direction,” Kincaide told the website. “You can tell there’s a solid foundation there, and that the players play for each other. The rushing game is a big part of their offense, and I see a good fit for myself in the offense.”

During his four years at Nevada, Kincaide ran for 894 yards and six touchdowns on 199 carries. He also caught 38 passes for another 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Prior to his decision to enter the NCAA transfer database in late September, Kincaide played in just four games, which allowed him to use a redshirt and preserve a season of eligibility.