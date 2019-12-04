New Mexico State AD confirms Doug Martin will remain as coach

Already during the spinning of the 2019-20 coaching carousel, a dozen FBS programs have seen a change at head coach in some form or fashion. Tuesday, one football independent assured they wouldn’t be the ones to make it a baker’s dozen.

New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia has confirmed to the local media yesterday that Doug Martin will return for an eighth season at the school. Martin just completed his seventh season with the Aggies, a year punctuated by a 2-10 record that had left some wondering if a coaching change was in the offing.

“I have confidence in Doug,” Moccia said according to the Albuquerque Journal, “and I have not lost any confidence in Doug. He inherited a tougher situation than we’re in right now and took us to a seven-win season and a bowl game. I have no reason to believe he can’t do that again.”

All told, the Aggies have gone 21-63 under Martin. Outside of that seven-win 2017 season, NMSU hs won either two (2013, 2014, 2019) or three wins (2015, 2016, 2018) in the other six years.

As the Journal wrote, the financial repercussions of a move away from Martin likely played a role in the athletic director’s decision. “If he opted now to make a coaching change, Moccia would trigger a buyout of more than $1.2 million owed to Martin and his assistants,” the newspaper stated.