Oregon State WR Isaiah Hodgins tweets leap in 2020 NFL Draft

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 7:07 AM EST
Two posts thus far this morning, two more Power Five programs losing players early to the NFL.

The latest school to lose one to the next level is Oregon State, with Isaiah Hodgins tweeting Tuesday night that he has decided to forego his remaining eligibility at Oregon State and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. “I plan on representing the Beavs at the next level, and most importantly representing my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” the wide receiver wrote.

This past season, Hodgins caught 86 passes for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns.  Those numbers rank second, third and first, respectively, among players in the Pac-12.

All told, Hodgins will finish his three seasons of college football with 2,322 yards (seventh in school history) and 20 touchdowns (second) on 176 receptions (second).

Report: Willie Taggart ‘badly wants a second act’ at USF

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 9:36 AM EST
Rutgers has already gone back to its past for its next head football coach.  Would an AAC school be willing to do the same?

After four years as the head coach at South Florida, Willie Taggart left USF for Oregon — for one season as it turned out as he left the Pac-12 school for the Florida State job in December of 2017.  Less than two full seasons later, though, Taggart was shown the door by the Seminoles in early November.

Nearly one month later, Charlie Strong was given the boot by USF, and almost immediately the speculation turned to Taggart as a potential replacement.  If the Bulls to show an interest in Taggart, a native of Bradenton, Fla., it appears the coach would be very, very amenable to a reunion.

During his time with the Bulls, Taggart posted a 24-25 record.  His last two years, however, USF went 18-7, including the first 10-win season in school history that made him a hot commodity on the 2016-17 coaching carousel and ultimately led him to Eugene.

Taggart’s most recent former employer, of course, would love for their former employer to secure a new job ASAP.

According to Taggart’s contract at FSU, he is owed somewhere in the neighborhood of $18 million in the form of a buyout — unless he’s not due to the fact that a deal was reportedly never formally signed — after being fired without cause.  That number would be offset by whatever compensation Taggart were to receive if he takes another head-coaching job such as USF.

Tua Tagovailoa not yet ready to pull trigger on NFL decision

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 8:42 AM EST
Entering the 2019 college football season, it was a mortal lock that Tua Tagovailoa was on his way out of Tuscaloosa and into the NFL at the end of his junior campaign.  One moment in late November, though, left the quarterback’s football fate up in the air.

After hours and hours worth of ofttimes ominous speculation, Alabama announced in mid-November that Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with a dislocated right hip, an injury suffered in the first half of its rout of Mississippi State, and would miss the remainder of the 2019 season.  While Tagovailoa was ultimately able to attend what turned out to be Bama’s stunning loss to rival Auburn late last month that knocked the Crimson Tide out of the playoffs, the true junior had not yet publicly discussed how the injury would affect his future plans, or if it even would.

In an interview this week with ESPN‘s Kirk Herbstreit, though, Tagovailoa revealed that he has yet to make a decision as to whether to return to the Crimson Tide for the 2020 season or make himself available for next year’s NFL draft.  Not only that, he has no timeline for a decision to be made with a month and a half or so remaining until the deadline.

“You think of risk-reward on coming back. You think of risk-reward on leaving,” Tagovailoa told Herbstreit during the interview. “And when I look at it, I kind of look at it, if I come back, the risk is what if I get hurt again? But the reward could be maybe I jump back to the top of the charts, the boards for all these teams.”

Tagovailoa has already seen his draft stock take a dip in the eyes of mock drafters, although that has nothing to do with the feedback he’ll get from NFL draft evaluators.  And it’ll be three months from the time of the operation before he can resume any type of football activity, with springtime the target date for the resumption of throwing.  The conundrum Tagovailoa faces is, he could very well have to make a decision on his football future — the deadline for players to formally submit their paperwork for entry into the 2020 NFL Draft is Jan. 20 — without knowing exactly what his football future, health-wise, entails.

Regardless of when he makes what he describes as a business decision, Tagovailoa, who also underwent surgery a second time in a year for a high-ankle sprain suffered a month prior to the hip injury, will again lean heavily on his family before taking his next step.

“I still gotta talk with my family about all this, see what their input is. Now is not the time to be making emotional decisions,” Tagovailoa explained. “But now you gotta change into thinking as a businessman. You gotta make business decisions.”

For those curious, Tagovailoa did not have an insurance policy to protect against the loss of value should he drop in the draft.  He does, though, have an insurance policy, taken out through the university, that would protect him should the hip injury he suffered prematurely and permanently end his playing career.

Penn State loses one to, keeps one from NFL draft

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 8:08 AM EST
In baseball, batting .500 would make you a first-ballot Hall of Famer.  In college football, it’s merely par for the course.

Mixed sports metaphors aside, it was a mixed draft bag for the Penn State football program on Tuesday.  Announcing he has unfinished business in Happy Valley, offensive lineman Michal Menet confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that he will be returning to the Nittany Lions for his senior season…

… while a teammate on the other side of the line, defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, revealed that, as expected, he will be foregoing his remaining eligibility in order to make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.  The lineman also confirmed that he will be playing in the Nittany Lions’ bowl game, the name of which will be determined this weekend.

Gross-Matos has twice been named first-team All-Big Ten. In his three seasons with the Nittany Lions, the Virginia native has been credited with 36 tackles for loss and 18 sacks; 14 and 8½ of those have come this season.

“Yetur has grown so much as a football player, leader and young man during his time at Penn State,” head football coach James Franklin said in a statement. “He has been a shining example of resiliency for his teammates and our staff for the way he has handled adversity in his life. We couldn’t be more proud of him and appreciate everything he has done for our program. We wish him nothing but the best in the NFL!”

Menet, meanwhile, has started 24 games at center the past two seasons for the Nittany Lions.  His teammates voted him as a captain for the 2019 season.

It appears Clay Helton is safe at USC, will return in 2020

By John TaylorDec 4, 2019, 7:43 AM EST
It’s not officially official, but it appears headed in a direction that’s positive for Clay Helton.  For the USC football program?  That’s to be determined.

One of the biggest dominoes on the 2019-20 spinning of the coaching carousel, that at the beginning of the year had been expected to fall but was still standing, is the USC job.  Shortly after USC’s win over crosstown rival UCLA, it was reported that a pair of individuals new to the university — Carol Folt, hired as president in March, and Mike Bohn, brought on as the next athletic director last month — who would help decide Helton’s fate have given the beleaguered head coach “a lot of support.”

Tuesday night, FootballScoop.com reported that Helton will be retained as the Trojans’ head football coach.  Very early Saturday morning, and while not going that far, The Athletic‘s Bruce Feldman tweeted that “[s]ources inside USC are optimistic that head coach Clay Helton will get retained.”

There has been no official word from the university or the football program as to Helton’s fate, although the former website reports that a formal announcement is expected Wednesday.

Helton entered the 2019 campaign squarely on the hot seat, then proceeded to crank up the temperature even further with a 3-3 start to the season.  Since then, however, the Trojans have gone 5-1 — the lone loss was to a then-No. 7 Oregon squad that currently is ranked 13th in the College Football Playoff Top 25 — to take it from a near-certainty that the coach is canned to the very real possibility that he’s saved his job.

Helton is in his fourth full season with the Trojans after going 5-4 as the interim head coach in 2015.  In those first three seasons, the Trojans went 10-3, 11-3 and 5-7; they’re now 8-4 thus far this season, giving Helton an overall record of 40-21, with a 31-12 mark in conference play.

Entering the postseason, the Trojans sit at No. 22 in the CFP rankings.